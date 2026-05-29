Forecasters eye southwest Atlantic, eastern Pacific early in hurricane season

Several tropical areas are being watched near the Gulf, Caribbean and Pacific coast of Mexico for the early days of hurricane season as conditions slowly become more favorable for development.

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A plume of tropical moisture is headed from the Caribbean to the Southeast as June begins, but could that lead to a tropical storm? Let’s break down the forecast.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring areas in the Gulf and waters off the west coasts of Central America and Mexico for possible tropical development during the start of the new month. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, while the eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15.

Southwestern Atlantic basin under close watch

"Whenever there are slow-moving fronts or stalled areas of low pressure in the Gulf, northwest Caribbean, and the southwest Atlantic, there is reason to be concerned that a tropical storm or two may try to brew when conditions are favorable," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Both factors could contribute to slowly developing tropical activity near or a few hundred miles offshore of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in the coming days.

"An inhibiting factor through the first week of June will be disruptive breezes in the region, known as wind shear," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

A broad zone of clouds, showers and thunderstorms will persist across the Gulf, northwestern Caribbean and southwestern Atlantic through the first half of June. Some of this moisture will spread into the southeastern and central United States, providing at least limited drought relief in some areas.

The lack of organization within this expansive moist zone has so far limited flash flooding to localized areas.

Tracking a tropical booster

A potential reduction in wind shear during the second week of June may coincide with a wave of enhanced upward motion in the atmosphere that slowly travels around the globe from west to east. This phenomenon, known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, enhances thunderstorm activity on one side and suppresses it on the other.

The thunderstorm enhancement zone will shift from the eastern Pacific during the first week of June to the Gulf, Caribbean and southwestern Atlantic around the second week of June. This pulse of thunderstorm activity can sometimes strengthen a developing tropical disturbance or depression and may even contribute to the formation of multiple tropical cyclones.

"Tropical development chances remain low at this time, but the Gulf, western Caribbean and southwestern Atlantic will need to be monitored during the first two weeks of June," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

This ultra-wide view of the Tropics was captured on Friday morning, May 29, 2026, Eastern Time. The busy nature of showers, thunderstorms and tropical activity associated with the Madden-Julian Oscillation can be seen left of center, or over the western Pacific. The Americas are on the right side of the image. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Tropical development would enhance southern U.S. rain

If a tropical disturbance or tropical storm develops, its location of formation will likely determine where the heaviest rain and strongest winds occur. Formation in the western part of the Gulf may lead to heavy rain and wind getting into Louisiana and Texas. Formation farther east might lead to heavy rain and wind moving toward Florida.

It's also possible that no tropical system develops and that the current patchwork of showers and thunderstorms across the southern United States gradually dissipates.

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"It still looks like Florida will get some moisture for the first part of June due to the overall moist pattern, but it probably will not be the drought buster some are looking for in some areas," DaSilva said.

Eastern Pacific to experience a flurry of tropical activity

The eastern Pacific may become active quickly during the start of June.

"We are watching for two to three areas that have potential to develop during the first 10 days or so of June," DaSilva said.

The first area, located more than 1,000 miles off the coast of Central America, is expected to drift westward and will likely pose little concern beyond shipping interests. This area is likely to develop between June 3 and 6. Chances are it would fade before reaching Hawaii later in the month.

"One or two areas near the coasts of Central America and southwestern Mexico could develop between June 6 and 10," DaSilva said. "One or both of these features could track close enough to the coast or turn toward the coast to bring heavy rain and wind."

It is possible that if one of these near-coast storms develops, the other near-coast storm may be inhibited.

El Niño looms

Based on the ramp-up of El Niño, which has the potential to be one of the strongest on record, this is likely to be a busy year for tropical activity in the eastern and central Pacific.

El Niño is a recurring warming of surface waters across the equatorial Pacific Ocean that can alter weather patterns and influence the jet stream worldwide.

During El Niño years, Atlantic tropical activity often ranges from near average to well below average because stronger, upper-level winds can inhibit storm development.

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