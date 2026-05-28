Damaging hail, powerful wind gusts to target Plains into the weekend

Severe thunderstorms will shift into the Plains through the weekend, bringing threats of damaging hail and wind gusts. Lightning strikes could spark sporadic wildfires.

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This time of year is well-known for being very active with severe weather in various parts of the U.S. Here’s how the AccuWeather Lightning Network™ can protect you in the event of a thunderstorm.

After severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and hail to interior portions of the Northwest on Thursday, severe weather will shift into the Plains on Friday and Saturday, bringing threats of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and localized wildfire danger.

Friday afternoon and night, the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will stretch from eastern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado into western Texas, western Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas.

As in the Northwest earlier in the week, damaging hail and strong winds will be the primary threats.

On Saturday, the severe weather threat zones will stretch roughly 1,300 miles from the Big Bend region of Texas northward into the Dakotas and central Montana.

A more concentrated area of severe weather is likely in parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, far northeastern parts of Wyoming and far southeastern Montana.

Damaging hail and powerful wind gusts will once again be the primary hazards for Friday and Saturday.

Severe weather is expected again on Sunday from central Montana to north-central Nebraska. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail, downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday is 75 mph.

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Elsewhere, a few storms near the Gulf Coast could briefly become severe this weekend, though the greater concern will be heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

Rain across parts of the High Plains and northern Rockies will be beneficial due to widespread drought conditions that developed earlier this winter. Some precipitation will fall as snow at higher elevations in parts of Montana and Alberta this weekend.

The added moisture may temporarily reduce wildfire danger across the region.

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