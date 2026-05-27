Downpours bring heightened flood risk, drought relief to southern US

Additional downpours are likely to trigger localized flash flooding into the weekend in a large part of the southern United States, while at the same time helping to reduce drought conditions.

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AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish says much-needed rainfall will continue across the drought-stricken southeastern U.S. this week, but will also heighten the risk of flash flooding throughout the region.

Rounds of rain will ease drought conditions while raising the risk of flash flooding across much of the Gulf Coast and southern Plains into the weekend. Farther north, a push of dry air will end the downpours and thunderstorms in Virginia, North Carolina and part of the Ohio Valley later this week.

A plume of moisture, sometimes called an atmospheric river, focused the heaviest rain from the central Gulf Coast to portions of the Appalachians from Sunday to Tuesday, unleashing localized flash flooding.

A woman drowned on Monday in Petal, Mississippi, as her vehicle was swept away into deep waters. Flash flooding occurred in Henderson County, North Carolina, on Tuesday. This was part of the region ravaged by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Some of the highest rainfall totals from Sunday night through Wednesday morning included 6.19 inches in Destin, Florida; 5.51 inches in Greenwood, South Carolina; 4.54 inches in Asheville, North Carolina; 4.20 inches in Florala, Alabama; and 4.13 inches in New Orleans.

The rainfall will generally benefit drought-stricken parts of the south-central and southeastern United States.

Areas in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas experiencing exceptional drought should get more rain thanks to the pattern.

With abundant moisture in place and a stalled front stretching from the southern Plains to the southern Atlantic coast, pockets of heavy rain and locally severe thunderstorms will develop.

While some of the heaviest rain in the pattern has already fallen in some areas, additional torrential downpours are likely within clusters of showers and thunderstorms, with a couple of inches of rain possible in just a few hours.

Rainfall at that rate can quickly set off flash flooding in urban areas, along small streams and in poor-drainage locations, regardless of existing soil moisture conditions.

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A push of dry air from Canada and the Northeast will shift the rain zone farther south across the Appalachians, Piedmont and mid-Atlantic coast late this week and into the weekend.

Later this weekend and into early next week, the push of dry air may reach parts of the Gulf Coast. Moisture could surge northward again across the Southeast as next week progresses, potentially aided by a tropical rainstorm that could become the season’s first named storms if atmospheric conditions become favorable.

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