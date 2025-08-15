Heavy rain can challenge your home’s defenses: here’s what to check

Clear your gutters, trim back trees and make sure your drainage system is ready before the next big rainstorm moves through.

The winter is almost over, and spring is around the corner. But is your home ready for spring storms? Prevent water from entering your home with these tips.

Heavy rain might be great for your lawn and garden, but it can also test the limits of your home’s drainage systems. A little preparation before the storm arrives can go a long way in helping water flow away from your foundation, not toward it.

Start at the top: Rain gutters are your first line of defense, but only if they’re clear. Leaves, sticks and other debris can block the flow, especially near downspouts, causing water to spill over and pool near your home. A quick check before wet weather moves in can prevent issues once the rain starts falling.

While you’re outside, scan the entire drainage path. Make sure downspouts are positioned to direct water away from the foundation. Extensions and splash blocks can help, but even those can get buried or shift out of place. Also, check for low spots where water tends to collect and clear any nearby storm drains if you live near the curb.

(Getty Images)

Tree maintenance is another simple step that can make a difference. Overhanging branches can drip water directly onto your roofline or break off during a windy storm or intense downpours. Giving them a trim can lighten the load on your gutters and help protect your home.

If you’ve had basement leaks before, now’s the time to test your sump pump or drainage system. Power it on to make sure it’s working, and double-check that the discharge is flowing far enough away from your house. Since some pumps don’t activate until water levels rise, it’s worth confirming they’ll respond when needed.

(Getty Images)

And if water does get inside, acting quickly matters. A dehumidifier can help dry out damp areas and reduce the risk of mold or mildew. The sooner you start, the better.

These tasks don’t take long, but they can make a big difference when the next soaking rain arrives.