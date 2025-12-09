What’s the best direction for your house to face? Here’s how home orientation affects energy and comfort

From faster snowmelt to lower cooling costs, here’s why the direction your home faces matters.

Copied

A few simple steps before the coldest time of year arrives can prevent expensive damage.

The direction a house faces—also known as home orientation—can have a big impact on heating, cooling and even how quickly snow melts in winter. Because of these energy and comfort differences, many homebuyers consider a property’s orientation before making an offer.

Residential realtors often say “west is best” while homehunting, and that phrase rings especially true during the winter months.

The sun rises in the east and sets in the west, meaning west-facing homes benefit from strong afternoon sunlight. That extra warmth can help snow melt faster and make back patios and pools more comfortable during cooler seasons.

In colder climates, south-facing homes are often the most desirable. They typically receive the most daylight throughout the year. In the West, where mountains commonly sit to the north, south-facing homes also tend to offer better natural light and more scenic views.

However, more sunlight can mean higher energy bills in the summer months. This is especially true for homes that face south or west due to prolonged afternoon sun exposure.

A photo of a modern American two-story suburban home on a snowy winter day with blue sky. (Image credit: Getty)

For homeowners in warmer climates, east-facing homes may provide the best energy efficiency. They receive gentle morning sunlight and avoid the intense heat later in the day, which can help reduce cooling costs.

East-facing homes will have very bright mornings, an appealing feature if you’re a morning person or enjoy natural light early in the day.