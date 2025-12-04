How to drive safely on ice and snow: Expert winter driving tips

Do you know what to do if you lose control on ice or snow? AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion breaks down the simple steps to drive safely in winter.

Winter weather creates difficult driving conditions, and if drivers aren’t prepared for ice and snow, situations can quickly turn dangerous.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms and bad weather are factors in nearly half a million crashes each year and more than 2,000 deaths every winter.

Here are some tips to help you stay in control when driving on ice or snow.

What to do if your car starts to slide

Tip 1: If you encounter ice and feel traction slipping, resist the urge to slam on the brakes. Take your foot off the gas and slowly turn the wheel in the direction you want to go.

Tip 2: If the first step doesn’t help you regain control and a collision is imminent, engage your vehicle’s anti-lock braking system (ABS). According to Car and Driver, most modern vehicles have ABS, which uses the car’s computer to optimize the braking system in extreme situations. To activate ABS, press the brake pedal firmly and keep steering in the direction you want the car to travel.

How to drive on ice without losing control

Tip 1: Do not use cruise control when driving on icy roads. Drive slowly in snow or ice, accelerating and decelerating gradually.

Tip 2: Give yourself more time to stop and increase the distance between cars. AAA recommends adding about five to six seconds to your following distance, as it takes longer to slow down on icy pavement.