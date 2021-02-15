Winter car accessories to keep you safe and warm
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Feb. 15, 2021 3:11 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 15, 2021 3:12 PM EST
Driving in the winter can be cold and perilous. Not only can snow and ice be dangerous, the cold can simply making getting ready to leave and driving itself uncomfortable.
While your car may not be decked out in the latest automobile tech, gadgets and gizmos, you can still ensure that every time you leave your home, you will be both safe and warm with these winter car accessory must-haves.
Zone Tech Windshield Snow & Ice Covers
$27
For both your front and back windshields, with small shields for your side mirrors, these covers will make sure you never have to be out scraping ice in a furious haste. Place them on your windshield before a storm or cold night, and pull them off with ease when you're ready to drive.
Buy it here
Goodyear Winter Auto Emergency Traction Mats
$25
Having these in your car can help you in a pinch, whether stuck in a ditch or on a patch of ice. The durable, flexible traction mats with aggressive gripping capabilities will help you get unstuck from any winter emergency and can be easily stored in your car.
Buy it here
L.L.Bean Waterproof & Warm Blanket
$59
Keeping a blanket in your car can be a lifesaver whether you're stuck and waiting for help or your heat is not working. This high quality L.L.Bean outdoor blanket is both warm and waterproof, making it the perfect blanket to leave in your car for any sort of weather emergency or impromptu picnic.
Buy it here
12V Electric Heated Steering Wheel Cover
$34
Not only will the steering wheel cover provide a better grip and protect from wear and tear, but it also will keep you from having to warm your hands between your thighs while you drive.
Buy it here
$50
While a normal ice scraper might do the trick, this heated ice scraper from Sharper Image will help melt the most stubborn of ice and snow. Plug it into the cigarette lighter and utilize the 11.5 foot extension cord to reach all windows and mirrors of your car.
Buy it here
BDK Heavy-Duty Car Floor Mats
$20
Protect your car flooring from rain, snow, or dirt with these heavy-duty car mats. They require minimal maintenance and are customizable to fit your car perfectly.
Buy it here
Driving through freezing rain can be very dangerous. Here are a few things you should know if you find yourself on the road during these conditions.
$60
Maybe your car isn't decked out in the latest tech, but it doesn't mean you can't reap the same rewards with this plug-in seat warmer. The seat warmer from Sharper Image comes with a controller for heating and massage and has an auto-timer so it doesn't overheat
Buy it here
$25
If you don't already have jumper cables in your car, there is no time like the present. Jumper cables can get you out in a jiffy when your car won't start from cold weather or nearly any other sort of battery issue.
Buy it here
Portable HALO Car Jump Starter Battery
$80
Pair this portable starter battery with some jumper cables and you won't have to worry about having another car nearby. Additionally, it can charge other devices, like your phone, which can be just as important in an emergency.
Buy it here
Portable Audew Air Compressor
$40
This small, compact air compressor is both durable and reliable and takes only about three and a half minutes to fill up your car, pickup, SUV, ATV, or motorcycle tires. Cold air can mess with your PSI and having this little tool on hand can save you from a great many predicaments.
Buy it here
Bad weather can be a natural deterrent for driving, but with these items in your car's toolkit, you will never have to worry again before you venture out into your winter wonderland.
Report a Typo
News / Travel
Winter car accessories to keep you safe and warm
By Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Published Feb. 15, 2021 3:11 PM EST | Updated Feb. 15, 2021 3:12 PM EST
Driving in the winter can be cold and perilous. Not only can snow and ice be dangerous, the cold can simply making getting ready to leave and driving itself uncomfortable.
While your car may not be decked out in the latest automobile tech, gadgets and gizmos, you can still ensure that every time you leave your home, you will be both safe and warm with these winter car accessory must-haves.
Zone Tech Windshield Snow & Ice Covers
Zone Tech Windshield Snow & Ice Covers
$27
For both your front and back windshields, with small shields for your side mirrors, these covers will make sure you never have to be out scraping ice in a furious haste. Place them on your windshield before a storm or cold night, and pull them off with ease when you're ready to drive.
Buy it here
Goodyear Winter Auto Emergency Traction Mats
Goodyear Winter Auto Emergency Traction Mats
$25
Having these in your car can help you in a pinch, whether stuck in a ditch or on a patch of ice. The durable, flexible traction mats with aggressive gripping capabilities will help you get unstuck from any winter emergency and can be easily stored in your car.
Buy it here
L.L.Bean Waterproof & Warm Blanket
L.L.Bean Waterproof & Warm Blanket
$59
Keeping a blanket in your car can be a lifesaver whether you're stuck and waiting for help or your heat is not working. This high quality L.L.Bean outdoor blanket is both warm and waterproof, making it the perfect blanket to leave in your car for any sort of weather emergency or impromptu picnic.
Buy it here
12V Electric Heated Steering Wheel Cover
12V Electric Heated Steering Wheel Cover
$34
Not only will the steering wheel cover provide a better grip and protect from wear and tear, but it also will keep you from having to warm your hands between your thighs while you drive.
Buy it here
Related:
Heated Ice Scraper
Heated Ice Scraper
$50
While a normal ice scraper might do the trick, this heated ice scraper from Sharper Image will help melt the most stubborn of ice and snow. Plug it into the cigarette lighter and utilize the 11.5 foot extension cord to reach all windows and mirrors of your car.
Buy it here
BDK Heavy-Duty Car Floor Mats
BDK Heavy-Duty Car Floor Mats
$20
Protect your car flooring from rain, snow, or dirt with these heavy-duty car mats. They require minimal maintenance and are customizable to fit your car perfectly.
Buy it here
Driving through freezing rain can be very dangerous. Here are a few things you should know if you find yourself on the road during these conditions.
Plug-In Seat Warmer
Plug-In Seat Warmer
$60
Maybe your car isn't decked out in the latest tech, but it doesn't mean you can't reap the same rewards with this plug-in seat warmer. The seat warmer from Sharper Image comes with a controller for heating and massage and has an auto-timer so it doesn't overheat
Buy it here
Jumper Cables
Jumper Cables
$25
If you don't already have jumper cables in your car, there is no time like the present. Jumper cables can get you out in a jiffy when your car won't start from cold weather or nearly any other sort of battery issue.
Buy it here
Portable HALO Car Jump Starter Battery
Portable HALO Car Jump Starter Battery
$80
Pair this portable starter battery with some jumper cables and you won't have to worry about having another car nearby. Additionally, it can charge other devices, like your phone, which can be just as important in an emergency.
Buy it here
Portable Audew Air Compressor
Portable Audew Air Compressor
$40
This small, compact air compressor is both durable and reliable and takes only about three and a half minutes to fill up your car, pickup, SUV, ATV, or motorcycle tires. Cold air can mess with your PSI and having this little tool on hand can save you from a great many predicaments.
Buy it here
Bad weather can be a natural deterrent for driving, but with these items in your car's toolkit, you will never have to worry again before you venture out into your winter wonderland.Report a Typo