New Pineapple Express to aim heavy rain at Washington, British Columbia and Alaska

A moisture plume from near Hawaii is set to bring heavy rain, flooding and avalanche risks to British Columbia, Washington and southeastern Alaska, raising concerns after recent flooding events and excessive snowfall.

Heavy snowfall has left Juneau, Alaska, buried under feet of snow. As cleanup continues, residents are now bracing for the potential of flooding in the coming days.

A long plume of moisture stretching from near Hawaii, a version of an atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express, will target British Columbia and parts of Washington beginning this weekend and lasting into early next week. Heavy rain-induced flooding and an increased avalanche risk could pose a threat to lives, property and travel across the region.

Memories of December’s torrential rain and flooding remain fresh for people in western Washington. While the atmosphere has provided a bit of a respite from these conditions in recent days, the weather pattern is lining up to deliver another round of heavy rain that may escalate into significant flooding.

The heaviest rain is expected on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, where 4 to 8 inches may fall, with higher amounts in some locations. Heavy rain will also impact northwestern Washington and the British Columbia mainland, especially along the west-facing slopes of the Olympic and Cascade ranges and the Coast Mountains.

The plume of heavy rain will begin in central British Columbia on Friday and shift southward through the weekend.

In coastal areas, heavy rain could cause rapid rises on small streams and short rivers, leading to flooding. In urban areas, including the Interstate 5 corridor near Seattle and Bellingham, Washington, and the Vancouver metro area, flash flooding of streets and highways is likely.

Snow levels will generally remain above Washington’s mountain passes during this event. As rain falls at mid-level elevations and adds weight to existing snow, the avalanche risk will increase. At lower elevations, heavy rainfall will increase the risk of mudslides and other debris flows.

Areas farther south, especially in Oregon, may receive little or no rain from this pattern. Some of the worst conditions may occur farther north, where there is deep snow on the ground.

Snow-clogged Juneau, Alaska, at risk for flooding

Over the past five weeks, Juneau, Alaska, has been buried under 92 inches of snow. That total is approximately four times the historical average of 23 inches from Dec. 1 through Jan. 7.

Deep snow is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. Juneau is situated at sea level along Alaska's southeastern peninsula. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

The same weather pattern bringing heavy rain to British Columbia and northwestern Washington will also affect southeastern Alaska.

"The storm will bring a combination of heavy rain, strong winds and snow, with impacts varying significantly across the southeastern Alaska panhandle," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely across much of the panhandle on Friday, with 1-3 inches possible through Friday night. Flooding concerns will increase once snow changes to rain, particularly in areas with deep snowpack, even though not all of the snow will melt with this storm. Snow- and ice-clogged storm drains may cause water to pond in locations that typically do not flood."

Additional storms are expected next week, bringing more rain to low elevations. Rain and above-freezing temperatures will melt more snow, increasing the risk of flooding in Juneau and other parts of southeastern Alaska.

