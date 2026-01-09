Stormy weekend in eastern US with flooding rain, severe weather and even snow

After producing tornadoes in the central United States, a strengthening storm will threaten severe weather, flooding rain and travel problems in the East this weekend. Wintry conditions will return to the Great Lakes.

Copied

Severe thunderstorms spawned tornadoes as they swept through Oklahoma and surrounding areas on Jan. 8.

The same storm responsible for tornadoes and flash flooding from Thursday to Friday in the central United States is marching across the Appalachians and Atlantic Seaboard this weekend.

There were multiple reports of tornadoes and some damage near Oklahoma City on Thursday. Tornadoes were reported in Louisiana and Mississippi early Friday as storms shifted eastward.

Into Saturday evening, thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours will move along the Interstate 85 corridor in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The risk of tornadoes is low, but a few may still spin up. Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, are in AccuWeather’s "some risk" zone for severe weather.

There will also be a more focused area of heavy rain, with a risk of urban flash flooding from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and southern New England into Saturday evening. Those traveling through these cities may encounter flooded streets and highways in areas with poor drainage. Pedestrians may get soaked in the conditions, even with an umbrella.

Thunder and lightning are possible with some of the downpours, which can reach as far north as parts of New England.

In parts of northern New England and northeastern New York, cold air that moved in on Friday may be slow to leave, with some ice and snow possible on Saturday night.

The upcoming severe weather and flooding downpours will unfold as the storm system intensifies. It is not expected to become a bomb cyclone, but the strengthening will help draw colder air from the Midwest into the Northeast into Sunday.

As the air turns colder across the region, intermittent snow and lake-effect snow will return after a several-day break in many areas.

With recent episodes of rain, much of the salt and ice-melting chemicals may have been washed away and will need to be reapplied by road crews and private property snow-removal contractors.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution, as a sudden plunge in temperature can accompany the snow showers and heavier snow squalls. Roads may be wet one minute and then slushy or icy the next under such conditions.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The heaviest snowfall will occur early in the storm, from central Ontario to southern Quebec, as well as in some of the mountains of northern New England. However, as the lake-effect snow machine resumes, some of the areas to the southeast of the Great Lakes will start to rebuild their snow cover.

Looking ahead to next week, the Northeast may have two separate chances for snow from different storms.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.