Snow blowers worth the investment this winter
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 2, 2020 9:01 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Are you prepared for the snow that's coming this season? If you have a small sidewalk or driveway, a snow shovel may be able get the job done. But for those with the average-size to large driveways and sidewalks, it's worth investing in a snow blower that will last for years to come.
Not only are you less prone to injuring yourself while removing ice and snow, but using a snow blower is also a much quicker removal process, especially if the snowfall is heavy.
We've gathered a list of our picks of affordable and powerful snowblowers, perfect for all homeowner on any budget.
Troy-Bilt 30in Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower
$1699.99
The robust Arctic Storm 30 snow thrower uses serrated steel augers that slices through thick snow with ease. Guide the machine with Touch 'N Turn power steering, that controls the speed and direction it's traveling. It also features an in-dash headlight and reflective stripes that help you clear the snow when the evening gets dark early. The device also features heated handgrips to help keep your hands warm. The high arc steel chute makes for easy control.
Buy it here
Troy-Bilt 26in Gas Snow Blower
$799
The reliable Troy-Bilt STORM 2665 2-Stage Electric Start Snow Blower measures 15-inch x 5-inch X-Trac, with 26 inches, most suitable for large driveways and pathways. The 12-inch serrated steel augers can slice into up to 12 inches of snow. The in-dash headlight ensures excellent visibility when it's dark out. You'll only need one hand to steer, and the other hand can be used to adjust the chute controls without having to pause. To start, use the electrical push start button, and the self-propelled all-wheel drive with giving you the option of six forward, or two reverse speeds, so you can work at your own pace.
Buy it here
Snow Joe 18in Electric Snow Blower
$295.33
This lightweight Snow Joe 40-Volt 18-inch Single-Stage weighs just 32 lbs. It comes with a 40 V 4.0 Ah EcoSharp® rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 50 minutes of whisper-quiet run time. With no emissions, this snow blower is a great environmentally-friendly substitute compared to competitors. It also comes with a 3 W LED headlight for better visibility. This machine is capable of moving 500 lbs of snow per minute.
Buy it here
Cub Cadet 26in Gas Snow Blower
$999
The Cub Cadet 243 cc, OHV 4-Cycle 2-Stage 26 inch Gas Snow Blower is Home Depot's bestseller. With a single-hand 4-way chute control, you can divert where the snow is being blown as you're in motion. And the Zero-Turn Posi-Steer power steering takes the tiring manual work out of controlling the snow blower, ensuring easy maneuverability. The 12-inch serrated steel augers and steel shave plate cut through the ice and snow with ease.
Buy it here
RYOBI 2in Electric Snow Blower
$179
The RYOBI 20-inch Electric Snow Blower is an affordable yet worthy investment for those who will face repeated snowfall every winter. With a foldable handle, you can easily store it away. It houses a powerful motor and a 180-degree directional chute to blow the snow out of the way. There's also a 3-year limited warranty by RYOBI, so you're sure this investment is going to last you through many tough cold seasons.
Buy it here
More to Consider: