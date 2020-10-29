The former hurricane continues to unleash damaging impacts across the South as power outages soar past 2 million in total.

Zeta knocks out power to 2 million as it plows through southern US with deadly force

Officials warned people to remain indoors even after conditions improved in Zeta’s wake. The storm carved a path of damage across the Gulf Coast, leaving two dead, before it raced across Alabama and Georgia.