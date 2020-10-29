The best heated blankets to keep you warm this winter
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Oct. 29, 2020 8:43 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at publish.
Electric blankets are essential in the winter. Not only do they keep you snug during the cold season, but they're also a great way to reduce your heating bill. Lowering the thermostat by 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours, while using your heated blanket as an alternative, can save approximately five to 15% a year on heating costs, which alone can pay for the blanket.
Here are some of the most popular and best-reviewed heated blankets so you can save money on your heating bills and keep snug this winter.
Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket
$179.00
This highly sought after ultra-soft heated blanket from L.L.Bean is on everybody's wishlist this fall. The fabric's face is made of Primalush 100% polyester (300 GSM), while the back consists of loftmink polyester (250 GSM). The front features specially insulated layers that redirect the warmth back toward you. The bottom Velvetloft layer has channels ran throughout to direct the flow of the heat.
Twin dimensions: 62" x 84"
Full/Queen dimensions: 84" x 90"
King dimensions: 100" x 90"
Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket
$109.00
Since the original Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket was in such high-demand, L.L.Bean branched out and created a smaller throw for those who don't need a full-sized blanket. This version is perfect for snuggling as you watch TV in the evenings without feeling like you're drowning in a full-sized blanket.
Biddeford MicroPlush Sherpa Analog Electric Heated Blanket
$59.95, was
$160.00
Save money on your heating bill by wrapping yourself up in a heating blanket and turning the thermostat down. Take full control with the analog control, which features 10 settings and an auto shut-off setting for safety. It's also super-easy to clean; just throw it in the washing machine and follow the instructions!
Twin Size (single controller) 62" X 84"
Full Size (single controller) 72" X 84"
Queen Size (Dual controllers) 84" X 90"
King Size (Dual controllers) 100" X 90"
Beautyrest Heated Ogee Oversized Electric Throw Blanket
$57.99
This ultra-soft plush oversized heated blanket is made from 200 GSM, 100% polyester, and emits virtually no electromagnetic field emissions. Choose between the three heat settings to find the right temperature for you. For safety, it also features a two-hour auto shut-off.
One size dimensions: 60"W x 70"L
Sunbeam Electric Heated Fleece Blanket
$71.76, was
$159.99
There are five custom heat settings that anyone can understand and a 10-hour auto shut-off feature. The Queen and King sizes have a controller on either side for personalized comfort if you're sharing with someone. The wires throughout are almost undetectable, so all you can feel is the extra-soft fleece material.
-
Dimensions: 90 x 100 x 0.2 inches
