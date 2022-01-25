Get these great toys for your kids so they have maximum fun when it snows
Published Jan. 25, 2022 12:46 PM EST
Updated Jan. 25, 2022 12:46 PM EST
Nothing excites the kids more than waking up with a fresh layer of snow coating the lawn. The opportunities are endless for fun things to do, especially when school is canceled. And the quicker they can get their coats, hats and gloves on -- the better.
While snowball fighting and building snowmen is truly great fun, it gets way more exciting when there are tools to help the kids get creative. And if they're a bit too old for building snowmen and snowball fights, then picking up a sled or snow tube and heading to the local park will definitely be high on the list of things to do.
Once the snow falls, you'll want a stocked shed full of exciting toys, which is why we've gathered a great selection of toys perfect for this time of year that'll keep your children busy all afternoon.
Gaxdetde Snowballs Maker Snow Play Building Kit Snow Fight Toys for Winter Outdoor
$32.49, was $41.59
Dinosaur Snow Sand Mold Maker Tool
$13.99, Was $17.49
Ride on Excavator Digger
$94.99, was $98.99
H2OGO! Snow 36” Snow Tube Bundle - 2-Pack
$19.97, was $24.99
Slippery Racer Downhill Pro Saucer Disc Winter Snow Sled Set (3 Pack)
$49.95
Best Choice Products 48in Kids Outdoor Plastic Sport Toboggan Winter Snow Sled Board Toy w/ Pull Rope - Blue
$49.99, was $77.99
MinnARK Build Your Own Snowman Kit
$9.88
