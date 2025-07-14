Historic Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed as lightning-sparked wildfires force evacuations and closures

Fueled by lightning and extreme fire weather, the Dragon Bravo and White Sage fires have burned more than 45,000 acres in and around the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, prompting long-term closures and full evacuation of the area.

In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, firefighters and emergency vehicles are positioned in front of the Dragon Bravo Fire, with intense flames and thick smoke at Grand Canyon National Park on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)

Two lightning-triggered wildfires burning around the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are forcing widespread evacuations and closures, according to the National Park Service.



The smaller Dragon Bravo Fire, which ignited on Julyâ¯4, has surged to roughly 5,000â¯acres and destroyed the historic North Rim lodge—the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim—along with 50-80 other structures. The blaze pushed past control lines over the weekend amid gusty 20- to 40-mph winds and low humidityâ¯.

A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)

“It just feels like you’re a pioneer when you walk through there (the lodge),” Tim Allen, a longtime Arizona resident and frequent visitor to the lodge, told NBC. “It really felt like you were in a time gone by...It's heartbreaking.”

The fire also consumed the visitor center, gas station, wastewater treatment plant, an administrative building and portions of employee housing, Park Superintendent Ed Keable confirmed during a meeting with residents, staff and officials on Sunday morning. The park added that “numerous” historic cabins in the area were among the estimated 50 to 80 structures lost.

“High temperatures, very low humidity, gusty winds, and very dry vegetation across the region” created a risk for wildfires to occur, Grand Canyon National Park said in a post on X.

In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, The Dragon Bravo Fire is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on July 11, 2025. The fire is located on the North Rim of the park and is estimated at 1,500 acres. Due to increased fire activity, mandatory evacuation orders were issued earlier today for North Rim residents. (Photo by Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, The Dragon Bravo Fire is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on July 12, 2025. (Photo by Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)

At the same time, the White Sage Fire, sparked on July 9 near Jacob Lake, located about 30 miles from the southern Utah border, has burned more than 40,000â¯acres, prompting evacuations of Jacob Lake and North Rim visitors. Fire managers report no containment on either fire, driven by extreme weather and rough terrainâ¯.

Millions visit Grand Canyon National Park each year, with the majority heading to the more accessible South Rim. The White Sage Fire, while not burning inside Grand Canyon National Park, is located on adjacent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land near Jacob Lake. Its rapid spread and proximity to park infrastructure have triggered a coordinated response involving both BLM and National Park Service fire crews.

A firefighter and emergency vehicle are positioned in front of the Dragon Bravo Fire, with intense flames and thick smoke. (Photo credit: Grand Canyon National Park)

Compounding the urgency, a chlorine gas leak from a burned water treatment plant at the North Rim has raised safety alarms and forced firefighters out of inner canyon zonesâ¯. As a result, the North Rim is closed for the rest of the season, along with popular trails and Phantom Ranchâ¯. Rafters on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon have been advised to bypass Phantom Ranch, which has a set of cabins and dormitories along the river.

Fire crews are deploying aggressive full-suppression strategies, including aerial retardant drops in remote drainages like Roaring Springsâ¯. A Type-1 incident team is on site, and hundreds of firefighters and aircraft are combating relentless fire behavior. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and all personnel and residents were evacuated safely.

With both fires still at 0% containment, park officials warn that extreme heat, low humidity and winds may prolong closures and evacuation orders. Visitors are urged to monitor official updates and stay clear of affected areas as suppression efforts intensify.