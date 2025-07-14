Slow-moving thunderstorms bring more flooding and some evacuations to central Texas

Ground search operations were suspended at one point in Kerrville due to ongoing flood danger, authorities said Sunday morning. Operations have since resumed, officials told CNN.

Leigh Waldman is in Kerr County as rescue and recovery efforts continue following devastating floods in central Texas.

(CNN) — Just over a week after deadly flash floods swept through central Texas, slow-moving thunderstorms brought heavy rain, and a potential for flash flooding and rapid river rises to the region Sunday.

While the most significant rain happened Sunday morning, the chance for more thunderstorms continues into Monday morning, with rivers forecast to continue swelling into flood stage into early next week.

A flash flood emergency was issued for southeastern San Saba County, including Colorado Bend State Park, where six to eight inches of rain fell in six hours. In Sutton, Texas, flooding caused cars to stall on Interstate 10 and water was approaching some homes, according to the National Weather Service.

A large sign sits along highway 27 on July 13, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. More than 160 people are still missing after storm cells halted over the area, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain and causing a 22-foot rise along the Guadalupe River. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

A tow truck driver tries to attach a cable to a car submerged in flood waters on the road as severe thunderstorms prompt emergency flash flood warnings on the bank of the Guadalupe River during a search and recovery mission on July 13, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. More than 160 people are still missing after storm cells halted over the area, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain and causing a 22-foot rise along the Guadalupe River. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

San Saba County is about three hours north of Kerr County where officials have reported 106 deaths and at least 140 people still missing following flooding on July 4.

The state conducted water rescues in San Saba County and nearby Lampasas and Schleicher counties Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on X.

Parts of central Texas struck by devastating flooding last week were having new flooding due to creeks swelling.

Some areas of San Saba County were under a mandatory evacuation order due to rainfall in the area, according to a news release. The San Saba Civic Center was opened for those having to evacuate, authorities added. County Judge Jody Fauley said water in some areas had reached at least 30.5’ and was “still rising quickly.”

“Torrential rainfall is causing a rapid rise along the San Saba River from Menard to San Saba, San Saba River near San Saba is forecasted to crest at MAJOR category, reaching over 31 feet,” the National Weather Service said on X.

Further south in Kerr County, a flood watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. local time Monday due to a band of thunderstorms sliding south, according to the National Weather Service.

“We hastily extended the watch as we don’t want to gamble with all the non-stop operations ongoing over the Guadalupe, Colorado, and San Gabriel basins,” forecasters at NWS San Antonio said Sunday evening. “As it stands we expect a low probability say around 10-20 percent that some river impacts over these area come from new overnight rains.”

Debris fill the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 13, 2025, in Center Point, Texas. More than 160 people are still missing after storm cells halted over the area, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain and causing a 22-foot rise along the Guadalupe River. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A Texas flag hangs from a storm-damaged tree on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 13, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. More than 160 people are still missing after storm cells halted over the area, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain and causing a 22-foot rise along the Guadalupe River. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“We will provide more information soon but for now, all search crews need to evacuate the river corridor until further notice,” the City of Kerrville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Any volunteer search parties in the Guadalupe River corridor need to heed this warning. The potential for a flash flood is high.”

CNN’s team in Kerrville received Wireless Emergency Alerts on their phones Sunday morning, warning about possible flooding.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the alert said.

The Guadalupe River at Kerrville was expected to crest just below minor flood stage late Sunday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flashy rivers like the Guadalupe should be avoided, if at all possible,” the Weather Prediction Center warned Saturday night.

