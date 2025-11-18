Couple braves blustery weather for breathtaking vow exchange in Banff National Park

Canadian-Polish photographers Marcin and Dorota Karpowicz help couples embrace extreme weather in Banff National Park for unforgettable elopements. In November, one couple said “I do” at Peyto Lake as blowing snow and strong winds created a picture-perfect winter scene.

This couple endured strong winds and blowing snow to exchange their vows in marriage at Banff National Park in Alberta on Nov. 10. This video shows their snowy trek through the park.

When Canadian photographers Marcin and Dorota Karpowicz saw a forecast calling for snow and high winds ahead of an elopement shoot, they assumed the couple might postpone the hike. But the bride was undeterred — and the result was a series of breathtaking winter wonderland photos.

The husband-and-wife team specializes in elopement photography in and around Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Their sessions often involve hiking to high-elevation overlooks before sunrise, sometimes for several hours.

“It's not for everyone,” Marcin Karpowicz told AccuWeather. “Everyone loves those kinds of photos, but only a few have the ability to do it. You have to carry your wedding outfits in your backpacks, and you never know what kind of weather you’ll face. On top of the mountains, it’s almost always windy and cold.”

Melissa and Devin exchange vows at Peyto Lake Viewpoint on Nov. 10, 2025 near Banff National Park in Canada. (Photo credit: @bdfk_photography — Banff Elopement Photographers (Dorota & Marcin)

On Nov. 10, a couple identified only as Melissa and Devin — who have not yet shared their elopement news with family — planned to hike about 30 minutes to Peyto Lake Viewpoint, overlooking the park’s glacial-fed waters and snow-dusted peaks.

The Karpowiczes expected the pair to choose a lower, more sheltered location near Lake Louise Village after seeing the weather forecast, but Melissa was determined to go ahead with the plan.

“Melissa said, ‘No, no, no — I would love to go,’ despite the bad forecast,” Marcin recalled.

Even driving to the base of the trail proved challenging, as blowing snow reduced visibility along Highway 93.

Melissa and Devin exchange vows at Peyto Lake Viewpoint on Nov. 10, 2025 near Banff National Park in Canada. (Photo credit: @bdfk_photography — Banff Elopement Photographers (Dorota & Marcin) @bdfk_photography — Banff Elopement Photographers (Dorota & Marcin)

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, wind speeds in Banff National Park that day ranged from 7 to 15 mph (11 to 24 km/h) at lower elevations. At the couple’s ceremony site — roughly 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) above sea level — conditions were much harsher. Temperatures hovered between 30 and 47 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 to 8 C), and Banff recorded about 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) of fresh snowfall on Nov. 10.

Despite the wintry conditions, Melissa hiked in her long white dress, cape and boots. At the viewpoint, the couple’s officiant, Cole Hofstra, joined the Karpowiczes to help the pair exchange vows as snow swirled around them.

Melissa and Devin exchange vows at Peyto Lake Viewpoint on Nov. 10, 2025 near Banff National Park in Canada. (Photo credit: @bdfk_photography — Banff Elopement Photographers (Dorota & Marcin)

“Not many officiants are willing to climb a mountain without a helicopter,” Marcin joked.

The resulting photos capture the couple surrounded by swirling snow, with the turquoise-colored lake in the background and Melissa’s cape billowing in the wind. The bride even removed her white gloves to exchange rings in the cold.

This wasn’t the Karpowiczes’ most extreme elopement, either. In January 2022, they helped a couple say their vows at sunrise in temperatures of 31 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (-35 C) atop a mountain.

The photographers said they will postpone or relocate ceremonies in dangerous weather conditions, such as thunderstorms or heavy rain, but otherwise encourage couples to embrace the elements.

Newlyweds, Melissa and Devin, and their photographers, Marcin and Dorota Karpowicz, and officiant Cole, at Peyto Lake Viewpoint on Nov. 10, 2025 near Banff National Park in Canada. (Photo credit: @bdfk_photography — Banff Elopement Photographers (Dorota & Marcin)

The Karpowiczes, who themselves eloped in Brooklyn, New York, now photograph about 100 couples each year, with their busiest season running from May through October. Roughly 60% of their clients travel from the United States, many seeking a simpler, more adventurous alternative to traditional weddings.

Marcin said many couples tell them they want to skip the "drama" of a big wedding and focus on the beauty of a place like Banff.

