2 hikers attacked by bear in Alaska national park

A trail in Kenai Fjords National Park has been closed after a bear attacked two hikers earlier this week.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Two hikers are lucky to be alive after being attacked by a bear in Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park, located about 70 miles south of Anchorage.

"On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, two hikers on the Exit Glacier trail system in Kenai Fjords National Park sustained injuries in a bear incident," the National Park Servicesaid in a press release. "They self-transported to the local hospital and were in stable condition."

The trail was closed after the attack, and Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are investigating. Park officials did not say whether the bear was a black bear or a brown bear, both of which live in the area.

Wildlife experts advise hikers to travel in groups and make noise to avoid surprising bears. If you encounter one, give it space and back away slowly without running.

"It is a good idea to carry a non-lethal deterrent such as bear pepper spray in case of a surprise encounter," the park said on its website. "Bear pepper spray is specifically formulated to deter aggressive or attacking bears. When used properly it causes temporary incapacitating discomfort and is effective in more than 90% of the reported cases where it has been used."