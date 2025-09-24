Snow blankets national park just hours after official start to autumn

Copied

Snow is falling at Alpine Visitor Center - taken September 22, 2025 around 6 p.m. MDT. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Monday marked the first day of astronomical autumn across the United States, and less than 24 hours after the new season began, it was already looking like winter in one of the most popular national parks in the country.

"It is currently snowing in the high elevation areas of Rocky Mountain National Park. Snow started to fall at Alpine Visitor Center around 5 p.m. last night, and it is still snowing in areas above 10,000 feet in elevation," Rocky Mountain National Park said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The snow closed several of the high-elevation roads in the park, while rain fell in the lower elevations.

Elk walking in snow along Trail Ridge Road - taken the morning of Sept. 23, 2025. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

Dry weather has since returned to the park, but the early-season snow served as a reminder to visitors that winter is right around the corner, especially in the mountains.

"Fall in the Rockies means that it is also time to be ready for winter driving conditions in the mountains," the National Park Service said.

"Take time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter driving conditions, check the weather before beginning your trip, wear appropriate layers to help keep you warm, and be prepared to alter travel plans or use alternate routes," officials cautioned.