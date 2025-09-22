Moose rescued after falling into old well in Maine

Biologists and wardens conducted an unusual animal rescue last week after a moose was found in an abandoned well.

A man helps save a moose that was trapped in a well in Maine. (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)

A moose is back on the loose in Maine after an unusual rescue last week.

The animal was discovered by a landowner who recently bought property and didn’t realize there was an old well hidden on the grounds. He learned of it only after hearing the moose stuck inside.

Wildlife officials with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) were called in and worked for several hours to free the animal.

“Wildlife biologists responded to sedate the moose, then they teamed up with wardens to carefully extract the bull from his predicament using heavy straps and an excavator,” the department said in a press release.

Once the sedation wore off, the moose dashed away “no worse for wear other than perhaps his bruised ego,” according to MDIFW.

Rescues like this are just another part of the job for Maine’s biologists and wardens, whose duties can range from field research to unusual emergencies.