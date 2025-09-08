Great horned owl rescued from soccer net in Texas

Great horned owl stuck in a Texas soccer net. (Photo Credit: Leander Police | Facebook)

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Texas came to the rescue of a juvenile great horned owl found entangled in a soccer net outside a school.

The Leander Police Department said on social media that Leander Animal Services officers responded to a local school on Tuesday on a report of an owl in distress.

They arrived to find the owl entangled in a soccer net.

The owl, now named Keeper, was taken to MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation for care.