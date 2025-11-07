Thunderstorms to hammer eastern US amid November severe weather setup

Severe weather is in the forecast for the Southeast with the risk for damaging wind gusts, hail and downpours on Sunday.

Copied

With the free AccuWeather app, you have access to minute-by-minute forecasting, lightning notifications and map radar, which can all help you prepare for severe weather heading toward your area.

Autumn is the secondary severe weather season across the United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect multiple rounds of damaging thunderstorms to impact millions through the end of the weekend. The risk of damaging thunderstorms will extend across part of the Atlantic Seaboard on Sunday afternoon.

The middle to late parts of autumn typically feature a strengthening jet stream, sharp temperature contrasts and surges of Gulf moisture — all classic ingredients for severe autumn weather. Upcoming surges of cold air from Canada will help to set off the storms.

After a round of severe weather on Friday that brought damaging winds and hail to parts of Tennessee, thunderstorm activity will be at a minimum on Saturday across the Southeast.

Despite the lack of thunder and lightning, a few showers will dot parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida during the day.

By Saturday night, some showers moving across the Carolinas will contain a few rumbles of thunder and be capable of producing locally damaging wind gusts.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Another round of severe weather is expected Sunday as a new storm tracks across the Midwest.

From southeastern Virginia to northern Florida, stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Even without thunder and lightning, strong wind gusts are possible in any downpour on Sunday afternoon.

Locally gusty winds and downpours are expected to extend north of the severe weather zone across the Midwest and coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic Sunday evening, then southeastern New England later Sunday night.

In parts of the central U.S., thunderstorms may be followed by snow or flurries just hours later.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.