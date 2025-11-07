Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Vietnam after unleashing deadly destruction in the Philippines

Kalmaegi, one of the strongest typhoons on record to hit Vietnam, brought torrential rains and destructive winds to an area already saturated by floods due to record rainfall.

Typhoon Kalmaegi has left the Philippines devastated as people begin to pick up the pieces left behind as of Nov. 6. Search and rescue missions are under way with more than 100 fatalities confirmed.

(CNN) — Typhoon Kalmaegi damaged homes and uprooted trees in central Vietnam late Thursday after cutting a path of destruction through the Philippines, where it killed nearly 200 people.

The typhoon left a trail of death and devastation as it tore through the central Philippines on Tuesday, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble and displacing tens of thousands of people. At least 188 people were killed, most in Cebu province, a tourist hotspot, local authorities said.

A drone view shows cars piled up after being swept away in floods brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi which piled up at a subdivision in Bacayan, Cebu City, Philippines, on Nov. 5, 2025. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Kalmaegi strengthened as it barreled toward the coast of Vietnam Thursday, carrying maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed, before weakening after it made landfall and tracked inland.

Scientists have long warned the human-caused climate crisis – for which industrialized nations bear greater historical responsibility – has only exacerbated the scale and intensity of regional storms that disproportionately impact populations in the Global South.

In the Philippines, survivors have begun the mammoth task of salvaging belongings and digging through the thick mud and debris of their destroyed homes, as the receding floodwaters exposed widespread devastation.

Another tropical storm, Fung-Wong – known as Uwan locally – has intensified and could become a dangerous Category 3 or 4 over the weekend, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, threatening more flooding and damage to the northern portions of the Philippines’ Luzon island.

Here’s what to know:

Homes damaged in Vietnam

Residents began to assess the storm’s damage on Friday, with reports of collapsed houses, roofs bï»¿lown off buildings, downed trees and more than 1 million people left without power, according to state media.

At least five people were killed and seven injured, state media Vietnam News reported, citing local authorities. One person was killed when a house collapsed during the storm in central Vietnam, and three people remain missing after being swept out to sea on Ly Son, an island in Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province, according to state media.

Heavy rains unleashed by Kalmaegi also flooded coastal communities in Dak Lak province, which recorded 354 mm (1 foot) of rain in about six hours, Vietnam News reported.

More than 500,000 people were evacuated, many by boat, the Associated Press reported.

The typhoon hit as the country struggles to recover from devastating flooding last week that submerged historical sites including the ancient town of Hoi An and former imperial capital Hue.

During those floods, more than a dozen people were killed and over 116,000 houses and 5,000 hectares of crops flooded, Reuters reported, citing the government’s disaster agency.

Kalmaegi will continue to weaken as it tracks farther inland from central Vietnam before moving on to northern Cambodia, Laos and eastern Thailand through Friday, local time, though strong, damaging winds remain a threat. Continued heavy rains could trigger further flash floods and landslides in central Vietnam over the weekend.

A man walks along a muddy street where cars piled up after being swept away in floods brought by Typhoon Kalmaegi pile up in Bacayan, Cebu City, Philippines, on Nov. 5, 2025. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Homes turned to rubble

The scale of the disaster in the Philippines’ hardest-hit Cebu province and surrounding areas took residents and local officials by surprise.

Drone footage showed catastrophic flooding that turned streets into rivers, submerged homes and overturned cars as Typhoon Kalmaegi, known locally as Tino, dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in only 24 hours in some areas.

In Talisay city, rows of homes were flattened and impoverished communities along the Mananga River were buried in mud and debris. In Cebu city, rescue workers could be seen wading through waist-deep water to free trapped residents from roofs and submerged homes.

Kalmaegi is the deadliest typhoon to hit the region this year. Late Thursday, the death toll rose to almost 200 in the Philippines, and the office of civil defense said at least 135 people remained missing with 96 injured.

“We don’t have any home anymore. We weren’t able to salvage anything from our house,” Mely Saberon, 52, from Talisay told Reuters. “We didn’t expect the surge of rain and wind. We’ve experienced many typhoons, but this one was different. Our homes were gone.”

Another survivor in Cebu city said the floodwaters “quickly rushed in” and they had no time to gather belongings.

“I’ve been living here for almost 16 years and it was the first time I’ve experienced the flooding,” said Marlon Enriquez, 58.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared a state of national calamity and promised continued relief and response operations.

Why was the storm so destructive and deadly?

The Philippines is no stranger to typhoons and Kalmaegi was the 20th named storm to impact the country this year, according to local officials.

Though not the strongest storm to hit, it was slow-moving and dumped huge volumes of water over highly populated areas. Officials said most people died from drowning.

Nearby Leyte and northern parts of Mindanao, both populous islands in the archipelago nation, saw between 150 and 250 mm (6 to 10 inches) of rain in only 24 hours — well above the typical monthly rainfall for November.

On Cebu, the rugged terrain funneled water straight into communities that lack sufficient drainage.

“Wind speed is often what the public focuses on and it is in fact how meteorologists categorize these systems, but water is almost always the no. 1 killer,” said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

The impact of the storm was worsened by clogged waterways in an already flood-prone area, and an apparent lack of understanding of early warnings, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, deputy administrator for the Philippines Office of Civil Defense, told local media.

“We need to check how we issue our early warnings and translate it into actions,” he said.

Alejandro also called for the building of better and bigger drainage systems and resilient infrastructure that can withstand the threats of more intense storms fueled by climate change.

“We need to rethink how we build our megacities and improve on our resiliency,” he added.

The Philippines is one of Asia’s most flood-prone countries but this year it has also been mired in a massive corruption scandal involving flood control projects that have brought thousands of protesters out onto the streets.

Dozens of legislators, senators and construction companies have been accused of receiving kickbacks with money that was supposed to go toward establishing thousands of flood control projects.

Climate crisis supercharging typhoons

The western Pacific is the most active tropical basin on Earth but global ocean temperatures have been at record levels for each of the last eight years.

Hotter oceans, fueled by human-caused global warming, provide ample energy for storms to strengthen.

The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall events – like those seen in Vietnam and with Typhoon Kalmaegi – as warmer air can hold more moisture, which it then wrings out over towns, cities and communities.

In September, Typhoon Ragasa brought destructive winds and torrential rain to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China as the strongest storm in the region this year.

