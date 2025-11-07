Thunderstorms to hammer central, eastern US amid November severe weather setup

Two rounds of severe weather are in the forecast across the U.S., with the risk for damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes from the Midwest on Friday evening to the East Coast later Sunday.

Autumn is the secondary severe weather season across the United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect multiple rounds of damaging thunderstorms to impact millions through the end of the weekend. The risk of damaging thunderstorms will extend across parts of the Central states into Friday evening and across part of the Atlantic Seaboard on Sunday afternoon.

The middle to late parts of autumn typically feature a strengthening jet stream, sharp temperature contrasts and surges of Gulf moisture— all classic ingredients for severe autumn weather. Upcoming surges of cold air from Canada will help to set off the storms.

As a storm system lifts into southeastern Canada Friday night, a surge of warm, moist air will develop ahead of a trailing cold front extending from the Ohio Valley to the central Gulf Coast.

In this approximately 750-mile-long corridor, some stronger thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts, hail and a brief tornado or two. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust in the absence of a tornado is 70 mph.

Another round of severe weather is expected Sunday as a new storm tracks across the Midwest.

From southeastern Virginia to northern Florida, stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

Even without thunder and lightning, strong wind gusts are possible through Friday evening and again Sunday afternoon.

Locally gusty winds and downpours are expected to extend north of the severe weather zone across the Midwest Sunday evening and reach coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic Sunday evening, then southeastern New England later Sunday night.

In parts of the central U.S., thunderstorms may be followed by snow or flurries just hours later.

