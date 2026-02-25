Smoke blankets Alligator Alley as Florida’s National Fire explodes to 25,000 acres amid extreme drought

NOAA’s GOES East satellite captured the massive smoke plume from the National Fire burning in Big Cypress National Preserve as 100% of Florida faces drought conditions and 67% of the state is in extreme drought.

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion explains how much-needed rain will help provide relief from wildfires in Florida but only for a time.

A massive wildfire burning in southwestern Florida is sending thick smoke across Alligator Alley (Interstate 75), with heat signatures so intense they can be seen from space. The rapidly growing National Fire comes as Florida faces widespread and severe drought conditions.

The National Fire, burning in Big Cypress National Preserve near the Florida Everglades, began on Feb. 22 and has grown to 25,000 acres. The blaze remains uncontrolled.

Smoke from the National Fire seen along I-75 South in Collier County, Florida on Feb. 25, 2026. (Image: FL DOT)

Heavy smoke from the brush fire has created hazardous driving conditions along I-75 South, also known as Alligator Alley — a major highway connecting Naples and the Miami metro area. Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras show reduced visibility along the roadway, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued warnings for drivers traveling along Alligator Alley and Tamiami Trail throughout the week.

“Reduced air quality may also occur as smoke disperses across our region,” the NWS said. “Individuals sensitive to smoke should exercise caution!”

The National Fire has burned more than 24,000 acres in the Florida Everglades since Feb. 24. Local officials warned that dense smoke may reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

In addition to ground reports, NOAA’s GOES East satellite captured the fire’s heat signature and a sprawling smoke plume billowing from Big Cypress National Preserve, highlighting the wildfire’s intensity from orbit.

The #NationalFire burning in Florida has now exploded to 25,000 acres in size. The #wildfire ignited yesterday in Big Cypress National Preserve and @NOAA's #GOESEast (#GOES19) 🛰️ has been tracking the smoke plume and heat from the blaze. @NWSMiami is cautioning residents about… pic.twitter.com/yXSIBlDjKx — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 24, 2026

Florida’s 2026 wildfire season is off to an aggressive and early start, fueled by persistent drought and dry vegetation. Last year, the Florida Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve experienced the worst drought in 13 years, with parts of the Everglades drying up completely. According to Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the state experienced its 11th driest January through November on record.

By late February 2026, 100% of Florida is experiencing drought conditions. About 67% of the state is under extreme drought — level 4 out of 5 — including South Florida, where the National Fire continues to burn.

"Florida and portions of the Southeast are expected to face the highest wildfire risk across the region due to ongoing drought and the climatological tendency for dry stretches before the onset of the summer rainy season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Since Jan. 1, the Florida Forest Service has recorded more than 650 wildfires statewide. Burn bans are currently in effect across 34 Florida counties as officials work to prevent additional fires from igniting during the prolonged dry spell.

With no widespread soaking rainfall in sight, AccuWeather long-range forecasters say wildfire danger is expected to remain elevated across much of the state. Officials urge residents and travelers to stay alert for rapidly changing smoke conditions, reduced visibility and possible road closures.