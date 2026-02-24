Western avalanche death toll rises to 16 in 2026 after Idaho, Utah slides

Two snowmobilers were killed in separate Idaho and Utah avalanches as dangerous conditions push US avalanche deaths to 16 in 2026.

A ski guide intentionally triggered a small avalanche near Galena Pass, Idaho, on Feb. 17, after up to 24 inches of snow fell in the region. Local officials rated the avalanche danger as considerable.

Two people were killed over the weekend in separate avalanches in Idaho and Utah as dangerous backcountry conditions continue across the West.

A snowmobiler died Sunday in Idaho after triggering an avalanche north of the Keg Springs Trailhead in the Centennial Mountains near Island Park, according to Fremont County Search and Rescue.

A group of four people visiting from the Midwest was caught in the slide. One snowmobiler was buried “fairly deeply” and did not survive. Two others were caught but were not injured, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Idaho.

Avalanche debris in Idaho's Island Park region on Feb. 22, 2026. (Image credit: R. Searle/Gallantin National Forest Avalanche Center)

On the same day, another snowmobiler was killed in Utah in the upper reaches of Caribou Basin in Snake Creek Canyon north of Midway, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

The agency said the snowmobiler was caught, carried and fully buried in the avalanche.

“Initial rescue efforts were hampered, as there was not a signal from an avalanche transceiver … and the victim's body was recovered Monday morning by Wasatch County SAR teams,” the Utah Avalanche Center said.

Avalanche danger was rated “considerable” at the time of the fatal Utah slide.

The incidents are the latest in a series of deadly avalanches in recent weeks amid persistent high avalanche danger across parts of the western United States. According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, 97 avalanches have been observed in the past two weeks.

A road is cleared during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, near Soda Springs, California. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)

Last week, two separate avalanches in Utah turned deadly after at least 60 avalanches were reported within 48 hours. Dozens more avalanches were reported across Utah over the weekend.

In the first two months of 2026, 16 avalanche-related deaths have been reported in the U.S., including nine on Feb. 17 after a large avalanche near Castle Peak, California.