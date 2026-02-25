Arctic surge to fuel early-week storm with snow and ice for Midwest, Northeast

Fresh Arctic air will set the stage for a storm early next week that could bring disruptive snow, ice and travel impacts from the Midwest to the Northeast, following several minor rounds of wintry weather.

In this Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno raises concern of another winter storm threat that’s expected to bring snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast early next week and early March.

Fresh Arctic air will set the stage for a storm early next week that could bring disruptive snow and ice to parts of the Midwest and Northeast. Before the bigger storm threat arrives, smaller wintry events will move through the regions.

Minor rounds of snow into the weekend, ahead of large storm

After a quick clipper brought snow to the Northeast on Wednesday, another weak system will produce a narrow band of snow from South Dakota into parts of the Ohio Valley on Wednesday night.

Snow accumulations with this stripe of snow will generally range from a coating to an inch or two.

Since the storm will dip so far south east of the Appalachians, it will run out of cold air to produce snow on the Atlantic Seaboard. Instead, it will bring some much-needed rain to the Southeast.

Another narrow swath of snow is forecast to develop Friday into Saturday night ahead of a surge of Arctic air plunging southeastward from Canada.

The snow will begin in Montana on Friday, spread into the Upper Midwest Friday night and reach the interior Northeast on Saturday. Most areas will pick up a coating to a couple of inches.

Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit may pick up an inch or so from Friday night to early Saturday.

Arctic high pressure to set stage for next week’s storm

South and east of the snow band and Arctic front, temperatures will briefly surge across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England on Saturday before plunging Sunday into Monday.

In New York City, for example, temperatures will rebound to near 50 F Saturday afternoon, fall into the 30s on Sunday and struggle to reach the 20s on Monday..

The brief warmup ahead of the Arctic air will trigger snowmelt in areas hit by recent storms. Slush and runoff may cause ponding on city streets and create hazards for pedestrians. A rapid freeze Sunday night could turn standing water icy.

What we know about the storm for next week

A key ingredient in major winter storms is fresh cold air — and next week’s system will have plenty in place. As warm, moist air collides with the Arctic air, widespread wintry precipitation can develop.

If it is cold enough, as it may be for the Great Lakes region and parts of the Northeast, much of that precipitation may occur in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The amount of snow and ice, as well as where rain will take over as the primary form of precipitation, will depend on the track and strength of the storm.

This storm is highly unlikely to rival the Blizzard of 2026, especially across the coastal Northeast. However, some areas that got little or no snow from that storm in the Northeast or Midwest could pick up several inches of snow and/or some ice.

The risk of travel disruptions will increase from Monday through Wednesday, depending on the storm’s exact track and strength. Major airport hubs from Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia to New York City, Boston, Detroit and Chicago could be affected.

Where rain falls — most likely in the Ohio Valley and along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts — urban flooding is possible. If the storm tracks farther north, the risk of ice jams and related stream and river flooding could also increase.

