Newborn red panda cub to make public debut at Buffalo Zoo

"This little red panda cub has already captured our hearts," Lisa Smith, the zoo's president and CEO, said in a news release.

Copied

Newborn red panda cub. (Photo Credit: Buffalo Zoo | Instagram (@buffalo_zoo))

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Zoo in New York announced the birth of a female red panda cub that officials said "has already captured our hearts."

The zoo said the cub, which does not yet have a name, was born June 15 to 2-year-old first-time mother Himalaya and 4-year-old father Mogwai.

The baby animal is currently being hand-raised by the zoo's veterinary and animal care teams.

"This little red panda cub has already captured our hearts," Lisa Smith, the zoo's president and CEO, said in a news release. "While the journey hasn't been without its challenges, our incredible veterinary and animal care teams have shown extraordinary dedication and compassion. Each step forward for this cub is a step toward securing a brighter future for red pandas in our care and in the wild."

The baby will make her public debut Thursday in the ambassador animal exhibit near the entrance to the Diversity Hallway. Officials said she will then spend most of her time behind-the-scenes, but will be on display daily in the same space from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

"The cub's well-being remains our top priority," officials wrote. "Viewing is not guaranteed and the hours the animal is on view may vary as the animal grows. When it is strong and healthy enough, we also hope to begin gradually introducing it to larger exhibit spaces."