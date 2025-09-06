Smoke, wildfire and lightning concerns remain high across the Northwest

Poor air quality and a risk for additional wildfires remains across much of the Pacific Northwest, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

Copied

Tarantulas are on the prowl in Colorado…and no, that roadside spider is not real. AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach joins the hunt, boots on and laughs ready, for La Junta’s wild and fuzzy mating season.



Wildfire concerns remain high across the northwestern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the upcoming week will bring both challenges and some relief for residents in the region.

Over the past several days, thick smoke from multiple wildfires has dimmed skies and lowered air quality across Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and surrounding states. Some of the worst conditions have stretched from Washington’s Columbia River Basin into Idaho’s Bitterroot Range, where smoke has reduced visibility and made outdoor activity unhealthy.

This pattern is not expected to ease immediately. A storm slowly moving inland from the Pacific Ocean this weekend into early next week will carry the risk for new fire starts. Thunderstorms are likely to develop, but with little available moisture, lightning strikes could spark new blazes without delivering much rainfall.

Adding to the challenge will be gusty winds accompanying the storm. Stronger winds can fan flames, cause erratic fire behavior, and make firefighting efforts more difficult. Officials urge residents living near active wildfires to remain alert and prepare for possible evacuation orders.

Outdoor recreation will also be impacted during this stretch. Hikers, campers and anyone spending time in the backcountry may encounter low visibility and poor air quality as smoke drifts through valleys and mountain passes.

The combination of shifting winds and active fires could force trail closures or make routes hazardous. AccuWeather meteorologists advise anyone heading outdoors to check the latest conditions before leaving, carry extra water and supplies, and be prepared to adjust plans quickly if smoke thickens or new fire activity develops nearby.

There will be at least one silver lining with the arrival of this storm. Cooler air filtering into the Northwest will provide a welcome break from recent warmth. Temperatures are forecast to drop 10–20 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, giving residents a more seasonable, fall-like feel.

As the winds shift next week, much of the smoke could become more concentrated closer to the fires themselves. While this may bring some improvement in widespread air quality across the region, smoke plumes will likely be transported into parts of Canada and the north-central U.S.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.