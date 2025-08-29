Robot rabbits deployed in Florida to help catch invasive pythons

In the Everglades, 120 robot rabbits are being tested to lure invasive Burmese pythons. Outfitted with heat, scent and movement, the decoys help hunters detect snakes that have devastated native wildlife.

This photo provided by the South Florida Water Management District shows a robotic rabbit in the Florida Everglades. (Photo credit: South Florida Water Management District via AP)

Florida wildlife managers have unleashed a new high-tech weapon in their fight against invasive Burmese pythons: robot rabbits.

The South Florida Water Management District and University of Florida researchers deployed 120 of the devices this summer in the Everglades, The Associated Press reported. The retrofitted toy rabbits emit heat and scents, and make subtle movements to mimic real marsh rabbits — one of the snakes’ favorite meals. Cameras monitor the decoys and send alerts when a python slithers close, allowing hunters to remove the reptile.

Officials say detection is the biggest challenge. “They’re so well camouflaged in the field,” said Mike Kirkland, the water district’s lead invasive animal biologist, told the AP. Live rabbits were once used as lures, but the approach was time-consuming. Each robot costs about $4,000 and can be powered remotely with solar energy.

Since 2000, more than 23,000 pythons have been removed from Florida; however, estimates suggest tens of thousands remain. The snakes can reach 16 feet in length and devastate native species.

The experimental program comes just weeks after the record-breaking Florida Python Challenge, where 934 participants removed 294 snakes, including 60 caught by Taylor Stanberry, the first woman to win the grand prize.