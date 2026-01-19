Massive 100-vehicle crash shuts down Michigan highway, leaves multiple injured

Motorists were stranded on a Michigan Highway with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero after a major pileup southwest of Grand Rapids on Monday morning.

Several people were injured in western Michigan on Monday morning after a 100-vehicle pileup on Interstate 196 amid snowy conditions.

"Crews are working to safely remove all non-involved vehicles from the area," the Michigan State Police said. "The incident was reported at 10:19 a.m. An estimated 30–40 semi-trucks are involved." The exact cause of the crash is still unknown.

Weather conditions may quickly become life-threatening, especially for those involved in the crash or stranded in traffic for several hours. Shortly after the crash, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were hovering around 10 degrees below zero with wind gusts of 35 mph and blowing snow.

A photo shows a major pileup on I-196 near Hudsonville, Michigan, on Jan. 19. 2026. (Image credit: Michigan Sen. Roger Victory/X)

Buses are being used to transport stranded motorists to Hudsonville High School, where they can be safe and warm while they arrange for rides home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Snow squalls and heavy bands of lake-effect snow are tracking across the Midwest and part of the Northeast, where they can quickly reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

"Road conditions are treacherous," Michigan State Police said. "Driving beyond your ability increases the risk for serious crashes. If you must travel, slow down, increase following distance, and use extreme caution."