Clipper storm to spread snow over Upper Midwest, Northeast into Monday

As cold air continues to surge out of central Canada, more clipper storms will roll from the Midwest to the Northeast with rounds of snow, lake-effect snow and gusty winds into the middle of the new week.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion takes you on a tour of history to uncover the most devastating blizzards in U.S. history.

As an Atlantic Coast snowstorm comes and goes, the pattern of storms will persist from the Midwest to the interior Northeast into Wednesday. These Canadian storms with their cold air, lake-effect snow and gusty winds will continue to lead to travel problems.

A recent clipper storm brought accumulating snow as far to the southeast as portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The secondary clipper began to impact portions of the Upper Midwest on Sunday morning and will continue to spread its snow southeast across the Great Lakes region through Sunday night.

Snow totals through Monday range from a dusting to an inch of snow over a broad area from western Minnesota to Ohio, West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and upstate New York from this storm. However, a general 1-3 inches of snow is forecast from central Minnesota to the western slopes of the Allegheny Mountains in western Pennsylvania and western New York.

As moisture is added by the open waters of the Great Lakes, lake-effect snow will give accumulations a substantial boost during and after the storm.

Anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow will accumulate in northern and western Michigan through Monday. Heavy snow will also fall from northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania to western and northern New York, including close to Buffalo. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for snowfall is 20 inches.

Gusty winds during and in the wake of this clipper storm will lead to blowing and drifting of snow on the ground, which could substantially reduce visibility.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Some of the coldest air of the season so far will settle in behind the clipper on Monday. Temperatures will dip to near zero degrees Fahrenheit around Chicago and into the middle single digits in Pittsburgh. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip even lower across the Midwest, feeling as low as the -30s and -40s for some locations early Monday.

Yet another clipper storm will travel from Montana to Michigan Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beyond the midweek clipper, a pattern change may bring more cross-country storms for the latter part of the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.