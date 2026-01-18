Stormy late-January setup raises risk for snow and ice impacts

Paired with a long lasting cold pattern, AccuWeather long-range forecasters are highlighting a storm later this week and into the upcoming weekend that could pose a widespread risk of snow and even ice.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion explains what happens during a snow squall and shares safety tips on how to respond, which is crucial for locations where snow squalls are more common.

Late in the month, a changing weather setup could favor the development of large storm systems capable of spreading from portions of the mountainous Northwest into the Plains and East.

AccuWeather long-range forecasters have been outlooking the potential for a stormy pattern to setup across this corridor in late January, raising the risk for widespread accumulating snow, impactful ice and cascading travel disruptions.

Through midweek, numerous shots of cold, Arctic air and rounds of snow will continue to impact portions of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast states. Frigid, gusty northwest and west winds blowing across the lakes will promote yet another round of lake-effect snow. Visibility could be sharply reduced in heavy bands of snow with travel becoming impassable in some locations.

Cold pattern settles in for the long haul

The cold conditions that have set in across the Midwest and Northeast will be here to stay for the foreseeable future, forecasters warn.

“Cold air will still be in place the weekend of Jan. 24-25, and there is a signal that there can be a storm during that period, which can help to usher snow across the eastern U.S.," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

As the cold lingers and even strengthens as the week progresses, the threat of frostbite and hypothermia will grow for anyone spending time outdoors, including commuters, students, pets and livestock. The sustained Arctic chill will also result in increased heating and energy usage across roughly a third of the nation.

Risk for snow and ice across more than two dozen states

From Friday into the upcoming weekend, a far-reaching storm is expected to gradually swing out of the Rocky Mountains and into the Plains before barrelling across the eastern United States Given the cold air that will be in place across the region, wintry impacts are likely across a large swath of where the storm tracks.

Exactly where this storm sets up and tracks will determine exactly where the snow and ice will be. Residents from Montana and Wyoming through the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts are urged to stay on alert for forecast updates, especially with the threat of ice becoming a possibility.

“There are many pieces of the puzzle that have to come together to produce a snowstorm, but we are already being alerted to some of the ingredients in place. It is too early to say who sees the worst impacts or how big the storm will be, but this pattern will be something to watch," added Simmers.

As a notable dip of the jet stream pattern becomes more enhanced over the coming weeks, it will help to reinforce the cold air filtering southward from Canada. Even into February, AccuWeather long-range forecasters are concerned that the temperature trend will remain below what is typical for this time of year for a large corridor of the nation.

"Our long-range forecast for February calls for below-average temperatures across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, with the biggest departures from normal in the Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg stated. "For areas west of the Rockies, above-historical-average temperatures are in store with the greatest departures in the Southwest."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.