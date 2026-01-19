Dangerously cold air to surge through dozens of states later this week

The coldest air of the winter may visit many areas across the central and eastern United States, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures of 50 below zero in the coldest spots.

Widespread snow, gusty winds and life-threatening cold to affect the Plains, Midwest and East from Friday into Sunday. AccuWeather is tracking the storm’s exact path.

Arctic air is amassing in northern Canada and will surge into the central United States late this week and the weekend. It has the potential to be the coldest weather so far this winter in many areas and may surpass the cold experienced in December. It is likely to expand as far south as Texas and into the East.

Dozens to hundreds of locations may drop several degrees below their seasonal lows late this week or during the weekend.

The bitterly cold air will be accompanied by extremely low AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures, which tells how it feels outside when taking into account the effect of the wind, temperature, humidity, precipitation and sunshine. RealFeel Temperatures will dip 10 to 30 degrees below the actual temperature at times.

The cold is expected to be dangerous with the risk of frostbite on exposed skin. It could also be life-threatening for those not properly dressed, due to hypothermia, shock or cardiorespiratory failure in compromised individuals.

Historically, the middle to the second half of January has the lowest temperatures of the winter. From a scientific standpoint, the upcoming cold is projected to bring temperature departures of 10 to 40 degrees below the historical average over the Midwest on Friday.

The high temperature in Minneapolis on Friday may be in the double-digits below zero and may not rise above zero in Chicago.

Energy demand is expected to increase as 100-200 million people turn up their heat.

Depending on the track and intensity of a southern storm with snow, sleet and freezing rain, the severe cold will continue to press southward and eastward this weekend to early next week from the southern Plains to the Appalachians and Atlantic Seaboard.

For those who have not properly taken measures to protect pipes from freezing and have dodged a problem thus far, this is a warning of what may be ahead. There may be long-lasting power outages in the Southern states where the winter storm brings freezing rain instead of snow or sleet, compounding the upcoming Arctic air outbreak.

Meanwhile, the cold unfolding in much of the Midwest to the Northeast is a preview of what's to come over the next couple of days. On its own, some areas may experience their lowest temperatures of the winter so far, ahead of an even bigger surge of Arctic air several days later.

In the days leading up to the big blast of cold air and large winter storm, clipper storms will spread areas of light snow from the Midwest to the Interior Northeast this week. The flow of cold air around the Great Lakes will trigger lake-effect snow in localized areas.

Intertwined with the general light snow and intense localized lake-effect will be periodic heavy snow squalls that can create dangerous conditions on the highways.

The effect of the frigid air passing over the Great Lakes will also lead to a rapid growth in ice cover. Once this happens, especially off Lake Erie, which is often the first to freeze over, lake-effect snow will taper down.

Great Lakes ice historically ramps up into late February and early March. The upcoming rounds of frigid air will result in ice cover swinging from below the historical average to above it.

