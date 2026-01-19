More snow, lake effect to accumulate in the Midwest, Northeast into Thursday

The parade of clipper storms packing steady snow, snow squalls and lake-effect snow will continue in waves from the Midwest to the Northeast into Thursday.

Ice boulders were seen along the Lake Michigan shore in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Jan. 18. The NWS forecast strong wind gusts and lake-effect snow in the region from Sunday night into Monday.

A series of clipper storms from western Canada is expected to bring additional snow and shifting bands of lake-effect snow with gusty winds in the northeastern quarter of the United States into Thursday.

The steadiest bands of snow will extend from the northern Plains to the Midwest and parts of the northern Appalachians but will be spotty or diminish to flurries by the time they reach the Northeast coast.

One clipper storm was finishing up in the Northeast into Monday night as snow squalls diminished, but lake-effect persisted off Lakes Erie and Ontario. Lake-effect snow associated with the clipper storm was likely a factor in a large multi-vehicle crash in Michigan on Monday morning.

Two more clipper storms are expected to move southeastward from Canada into Thursday. The next on deck will spread a general 1-3 inches of snow from northeast Montana to Michigan and northern Indiana from Tuesday to Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the last clipper in the series is forecast to follow a similar path. While the midweek storm will not contain as much moisture, it will still bring a swath where 1-3 inches of snow is likely.

Wednesday's snow will extend from the northeastern corner of Montana and much of North Dakota to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Wednesday night, steady snow is expected to become intertwined with lake-effect snow and snow squalls.

As the system draws some moisture from the Great Lakes, light snow may fall from parts of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania into central and northern New York as well as central and northern New England.

As was observed with earlier lake-effect activity, intense and persistent bands may produce 6-12 inches of snow in localized areas from western Michigan to western and northern New York. Total lake-effect snow for this week may exceed 3 feet on some of the most persistent bands from Monday to Thursday.

Even a brief snow squall producing a quick coating of snow can create dangerous conditions on highways and lead to de-icing operations at area airports.

Some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far are expeted to accompany the clipper pattern. However, but an even stronger surge of cold air is anticipated from late this week into the weekend.

