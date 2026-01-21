Severe cold in wake of major ice storm may lead to days of dangerous weather conditions

Extremely cold air will bring the lowest temperatures of the winter and put lives at risk, especially where an ice storm cuts power to hundreds of thousands who may have no heat.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish forecasts a major winter storm that is expected to hit much of the country, affecting over 150 million people with freezing rain, heavy snow and record cold this weekend.

The cold that is coming to much of the central and eastern United States in the path of a major winter storm will be harsh and dangerous, especially where the power is out and roads are covered in thick ice or deep snow from Texas to Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Energy demand will soar in the days surrounding and following the storm in much of the Central and Eastern states as hundreds of millions of people turn up their thermostats. The risk of frozen pipes will be significant, even in areas where power remains on during long-duration subfreezing temperatures.

A jogger trots on a snow-covered road during a winter storm, Jan. 15, 2024, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Winter weather brings various hazards people must contend with to stay warm and safe. These dangers can include carbon monoxide poisoning, hypothermia and frozen pipes that can burst and make homes unlivable. Public safety officials and experts say there are multiple ways people can prepare to avoid these hazards and stay safe. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

A preliminary burst of Arctic air chilled the Midwest and Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The upcoming cold wave from late this week over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, and areas farther south later this weekend to early next week, will be the coldest of the winter so far.

"Atlanta is facing an increasing risk of a major ice storm that, in a worst-case scenario, could shut down travel for days,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. “Ice accretions on power lines and tree limbs could trigger widespread power outages over the weekend."

Power outages paired with subfreezing temperatures could become life-threatening for those without generators or a way to heat their homes.

“People should be prepared for the risk of losing electricity and heat for days, possibly up to a week or longer in the hardest hit areas of the storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. "The combination of ice, snow and bitter cold will likely slow efforts to repair downed power lines and clear the roads after the storm.”

How cold could it get?

Temperatures are forecast to dip to near freezing as far south as New Orleans, Jacksonville, Florida, and Brownsville, Texas, in the wake of the storm. While these areas are not forecast to be in the path of the major ice storm, it demonstrates the extent of the upcoming freezing air.

Areas expected to get well into the deep freeze and receive ice and/or snow from the storm, with a risk of lengthy power outages, include Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte, with a projected low in the teens. Nashville is forecast to dip into the single digits.

On the snowy side of the storm, where power outages may be more sporadic, temperatures are projected to dip below zero in Oklahoma City. This metro area may stay below freezing from Thursday evening right through next Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing and remain there for 48 to 60 consecutive hours in Dallas, where widespread power outages are anticipated.

“Even after snow and ice subside across the South Central and Southeast states, some locations will be slow to rise above freezing,” noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Emma Belscher.

Where it does get above freezing, it may only be for a few hours and is likely to be followed by refreezing of wet and slushy areas at night.

Over the northern parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, away from the storm's ice and snow, temperatures will plummet below zero and stay there by day, with one or more nights with lows in the teens to 20s below zero.

Temperatures in Detroit are forecast to drop to 10 below zero, with 12 below zero in Chicago, 20 below zero in Minneapolis and a whopping 40 below zero in International Falls, Minnesota.

Winds will kick up well away from the storm over the Upper Midwest. This will result in dangerous AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures of 30-60 degrees below zero.

At this level, the cold is extremely dangerous with a high risk of frostbite and hypothermia in a matter of minutes. The combination of severe cold and shoveling snow can put an extreme strain on cardiovascular systems in some individuals, even in good health. Extreme caution is advised.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.