Deadly wildfires burned across southern Chile amid extreme heat and wind

A state of catastrophe has been declared in Chile after fast-moving fires killed at least 18 people and have forced tens of thousands of others to flee.

Copied

As wildfires raged in southern Chile on Jan. 18, at least 18 people were killed and hundreds of homes were lost.

Wildfires are burning across southern Chile, fueled by strong winds and extreme heat, displacing tens of thousands of people and killing at least 18.

Chile’s National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response reports that nearly half a dozen major wildfires are being battled across the Biobío and Ñuble regions, prompting the evacuation of about 50,000 residents — many forced to flee during the night.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe for the affected regions on Sunday.

A resident reacts in front of the charred remains of destroyed homes and a vehicle after a wildfire in Concepcion, Chile, on Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo by Raul BRAVO / AFP via Getty Images)

“These are difficult times for the country, especially for sectors like Penco and Tomé, which is why I want to express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” Boric wrote on X.

The largest fire is burning near Concepción and has destroyed hundreds of homes. At least 14,187 hectares — more than 35,000 acres — have burned near the communities of Concepción, Penco and Tomé.

Aerial images show devastation in populated areas of the municipality of Penco due to a forest fire, in Penco, Chile, on Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Video and photos from Chile show entire neighborhoods consumed by flames as residents watch their homes burn.

#IncendiosForestales 🔥🛰️ Productos satelitales GOES-19 muestran humo y focos activos en Biobío y Ñuble. Se utilizan RGB Color Verdadero, Color Verdadero Fuego y Temperatura del Fuego, elaborados por Aplicaciones Satelitales https://t.co/7XoTvzc3Jm pic.twitter.com/EffDGpmsbU — MeteoChile (@meteochile_dmc) January 18, 2026

According to the AccuWeather forecast for Concepción, breezy conditions are expected through Wednesday evening, which could continue to fan the flames.

Mirtza Aguilera, right, and her daughter embrace in front of their home burned by wildfires in Tome, Chile, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Javier Torres)

Smoke from the wildfires has spread across much of southern Chile, leading to unhealthy air quality.

Meteo Chile has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from Los Ángeles to Santiago, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit.