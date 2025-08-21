‘Swamp Queen’ makes history in record-breaking Florida Python Challenge

(Photo credit: Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission)

Taylor Stanberry just became the first woman to win the Florida Python Challenge, and she did it in spectacular fashion.

In her very first time competing, Stanberry removed 60 Burmese pythons from South Florida, more than any other participant and over 20% of all pythons caught during the 10-day event. Her record haul earned her the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The annual challenge, held to raise awareness about invasive species, drew 934 participants from 30 states and Canada. In total, they removed a record 294 pythons—making this year the most successful since the event began in 2013.

Stanberry, dubbed the “Swamp Queen” by Gulf Coast News, told the outlet, “This is not about trophy hunting or just killing pythons... I actually want to save the native wildlife.”

She plans to use her winnings to expand her exotic animal sanctuary in South Florida.

“These record numbers highlight the importance of citizen engagement as we tackle one of the toughest conservation challenges of our time,” said Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos in an FWC statement.