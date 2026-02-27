Great Value cottage cheese sold by Walmart recalled

Saputo Cheese has recalled certain cottage cheese products sold under Walmart's house brand, Great Value, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Multiple varieties and sizes of Great Value brand cottage cheese sold by Walmart have been recalled due to pasteurization concerns. (Photo Credit: FDA)

The health agency said the recall was due to the possibility that the dairy products used to make the cottage cheese weren't fully pasteurized.

"While no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date, consuming products that are not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to the young and elderly or immunocompromised individuals," the FDA said in the announcement.

The affected cottage cheese was sold between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 at Walmart stores in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recalled varieties include:

-- Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese - 0% Milkfat sold in 24-ounce containers with best if used by dates of April 1, 2026, or April 3, 2026. They have a UPC code of 078742373393.

-- Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese - 2% Milkfat sold in 24-ounce containers with best if used by dates of April 1, 2026, April 2, 2026, or April 3, 2026. They have a UPC code of 078742116730.

-- Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese - 4% milkfat minimum sold in 16-ounce containers with a best if used by date of April 2, 2026. They have a UPC code of 078742372358.

-- Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese - 4% milkfat minimum sold in 24-ounce containers with best if used by dates of April 2, 2026, or April 3, 2026. They have a UPC code of 078742372365.

-- Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese - 4% milkfat minimum sold in 3-pound containers with best if used by dates of April 1, 2026, or April 2, 2026. They have a UPC code of 078742147970.

Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them, and either dispose of them or return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund.