Salmonella outbreak spurs recall of Live It Up-brand Super Greens

Forty-five cases have been reported, with 12 requiring hospitalization, and Wisconsin accounts for between 5 and 11 of the diagnosed cases. No deaths have been reported.

A Salmonella outbreak triggered a recall of the Live It Up-brand super Greens dietary supplement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. (Photo Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday advised against selling, eating or serving Super Greens dietary supplement by Live It Up due to salmonella concerns.

All Live It Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder, including original and wild berry varieties, with lot markings that start with the letter "A" and all stick pack products with expiration dates ranging from 08/2026 to 01/2028, are recalled, the FDA announced.

The recall includes the following products:

Live it Up Super Greens, 8.5oz (240g), with UPC 860013190804.

Live it Up Super Greens, 30 - 0.28oz (8g) sticks, 8.47 oz (240g) with UPC 850077468063.

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 8.5oz (240g), with UPC 860013190811.

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 30 - 0.32oz (9g) Sticks, 9.52oz (270g), with UPC 850077468070.

Those who have the recalled products in their homes can throw them away or return them to retailers and ask for a refund.

The recall comes amid a salmonella outbreak that mostly is centered in the Midwest, Northeast and Central United States -- Wisconsin in particular.

Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky each have between three and four cases, and more than a dozen states reported one or two cases of salmonella poisoning.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were working with state and local partners to investigate the 21-state outbreak that began Aug. 22 and Dec. 30.

The agencies have information on 20 of those who have taken ill, and 16 said they consumed the Super Greens dietary supplement powder before they took ill.

The FDA is undertaking a traceback investigation of the salmonella outbreak and working with state partners to test samples of suspected products.

More recalls might occur as the FDA and respective states determine whether or not other food products might have caused some to take ill.

Salmonella is a common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning by infecting the body's intestinal tract.

Illness symptoms that could include abdominal cramps, fever and diarrhea generally occur within 12 to 72 hours of eating contaminated food.

Among the most vulnerable are children under the age of 5, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.