Health department warns of measles exposure at Philadelphia airport

The person with measles was traveling through Philadelphia, and the health department is encouraging those exposed to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

Copied

The Philadelphia Health Department is warning of measles exposure at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Annie Rice/EPA)

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in the Philadelphia area are warning of a possible measles exposure in Terminal E of the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

The exposure time was 1:35 to 4:30 p.m. EST, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said in a notice.

The person with measles was traveling through Philadelphia, and the health department is encouraging those exposed to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Those who aren't protected against measles can get the virus up to two hours after someone with measles left the room or airspace. The early symptoms are fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes, followed by rash, and symptoms may not show up for 21 days. In some people, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection and death.

Wayne Bell, founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books, displays the new coloring book for children on vaccinations in 2021. The Philadelphia Health Department is warning of measles exposure at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo)

Wayne Bell, founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books, displays the new coloring book for children on vaccinations in Olivette, Mo., in 2021. The Philadelphia Health Department is warning of measles exposure at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo)

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, in a statement. "Measles cases and outbreaks have continued to increase in the United States, including a very large and ongoing outbreak in South Carolina. We strongly encourage parents to follow the immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able."

Those who are vaccinated don't have to do anything because Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccines are extremely effective, the health department said.