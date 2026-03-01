Brief bursts of winter ahead of warmup across the Midwest, Northeast

Back-to-back storms to bring snow and ice to start off March before spring-like temperatures take hold across much of the East by late week.

Copied

You’ve likely heard the phrase “In like a lion, out like a lamb” about March since you were a kid, but is it actually true? Let’s break down the science and the history.

For many, March signifies a transition into spring, but AccuWeather meteorologists say two fast-moving storms will bring more winter weather to the Northeast at the start of the month, before a pattern change brings springlike weather to the region.

Narrow stripe of snow, ice into Monday

A weak storm will move across the Plains into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic into Monday night. Through Sunday night, a narrow strip of snow and a mix of snow, ice and rain is expected from far southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas to northern Kentucky and southwestern Ohio.

A quick burst of 1-3 inches of snow can occur through Sunday night across far southern Iowa, northern Missouri and central Illinois.

Especially at night, any snow or mix can result in slippery spots on roads, including along portions of interstates 70, 35 and 55. Any precipitation can also reduce visibility, adding to the already slippery travel on roads.

By Monday, as the storm shifts east, a mix of snow ice and rain is expected to spread from southern Indiana into Virginia and southeastern Maryland throughout the day. Slushy, slippery conditions are expected from southern Indiana and Ohio into West Virginia for the Monday morning commute.

In much of this zone, snow accumulations up to a coating to perhaps 1 inch are possible. The one exception will be in a narrow stripe in southern Indiana as well as some of the higher terrain in West Virginia, where 1-3 inches can occur.

Another storm to bring more winter weather

A larger storm will start to take shape impacting portions of the Midwest and Northeast Tuesday while lingering snow, ice and rain from Monday’s storm moves through parts of the Northeast.

This next storm will track farther north, focusing the area of snow and a wintry mix farther north across the Great Lakes and the Northeast compared to the previous storm.

Accompanying the storm, southerly winds will usher in warmer air northward allowing for a transition to rain for many. In cities like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, precipitation can start out as a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the morning before transitioning to rain in the afternoon as warmer air moves in.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The transition to rain and warmer air will allow for ice on some of the streams and rivers across the Northeast to break up.

"Where the ice jams up, there is a risk of rapid rises in water levels above the jams and then below where the jams break," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "Some unprotected areas along flood-prone streams and rivers could be at risk."

Pattern change to bring springlike temperatures

During the middle to late week, a pattern change will take shape across the U.S. A notable dip in the jet stream will take hold across the West ushering in chilly air. Meanwhile, a northward bulge in the jet stream will set up across the east promoting a stretch of springlike warmth.

By Thursday, high temperatures in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will top out as much as 10-20 degrees above the historical average for early March.

This pattern will also be accompanied by an active stretch of storms moving across the Plains into the Great Lakes. Some of the rain from each storm can make it into portions of the Northeast. How expansive the rain gets across the region will be dependent on the exact track of each storm. Individuals are urged to check AccuWeather often to stay informed on where the rain will occur.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.