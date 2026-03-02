2 rescued after hot air balloon crashes, dangles from Texas cell tower

After the balloon hit the cell tower, it became stuck about 920 feet in the air.

Copied

Firefighters rescued two people after a hot air balloon struck a 920-foot cell phone tower, leaving them stranded on Feb. 28. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in East Texas rescued two people after the hot air balloon they were traveling in struck a cell phone tower and left them stranded, local officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Longview Fire Department said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in north Gregg County. Neither of the occupants were injured.

After the balloon hit the cell tower, it became stuck about 920 feet in the air.

A hot-air balloon got stuck in a cell phone tower at nearly 1,000 feet up on Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Longview Fire Department)

"Climbing operations began around 8:50 a.m. using multiple rope systems due to the extreme height and complexity of the incident," the post said.

The rescuers reached the balloon occupants around 10 a.m. and both were brought to the ground.

Longview is about 130 miles east of Dallas and 65 mile west of Shreveport, La.