World’s Toughest Row: 25-year-old becomes 1st American woman to cross Atlantic solo

Taryn Smith completed the 3,000-mile World’s Toughest Row from Spain to Antigua in 46 days, battling calm seas, strong winds and isolation along the way.

Copied

Taryn Smith completed the 3,000-mile World’s Toughest Row from Spain to Antigua in 46 days, battling calm seas, strong winds, and isolation along the way.

At just 25 years old, Taryn Smith has made history — becoming the first American woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Smith launched from Spain and, after 46 days, 3 hours and 37 minutes at sea, reached Antigua, completing the grueling “World’s Toughest Row.” The journey covered roughly 3,000 miles across open ocean.

For much of the crossing, favorable trade winds pushed her steadily westward.

“It was really breezy. I was having the time of my life out at sea,” Smith said.

Taryn Smith, 25, on the day she completed a 3,000-mile row from Spain to Antigua. (Image credit: WORLD'S TOUGHEST ROW)

But the Atlantic Ocean can be challenging to navigate. Midway through the journey, conditions changed and progress slowed dramatically.

“The wind died down quite a bit, so there was this really just log of a week where I was fighting for every single mile really earning it, which was tough,” she said.

The final stretch brought even greater challenges, with strong winds and choppy seas testing her training and endurance.

“It was pretty scary. The last two weeks at sea we had strong winds and big waves, pretty choppy conditions,” Smith said.

Taryn Smith, 25, rowing from Spain to Antigua, known as the Word's Toughest Row. (Image credit: WORLD'S TOUGHEST ROW)

Despite the harsh conditions, Smith said the experience was exactly what she had prepared for. Before setting out, she completed land-based courses in navigation, sea safety and first aid.

Life aboard her 24-foot-long, 5-foot-wide rowing boat followed a strict routine: about 12 hours of rowing each day, roughly six hours of sleep at night and meals made up of freeze-dried food. Music helped keep her spirits up during long stretches of rowing.

She also found comfort in an unexpected companion — a bird she named Jo March.

“She would fly around my boat in the mornings, in the evenings and was my friend out there,” Smith said.

Though physically alone on the water, Smith said her support system played a key role in her success.

Taryn Smith, 25, before and after her historic row. (Image credit: WORLD'S TOUGHEST ROW)

"My resilience was a product of community. it came from people helping me my friends my community that really brought this road together." Taryn Smith

Now back on land after completing the historic solo crossing, Smith says she’s ready to focus on what comes next.

“I think the stuff like this is reason to be alive.”