Firefighters rescue surfer stranded at base of cliff

Firefighters in Oregon came to the rescue of a surfer who was swept away by a rip current and ended up stranded at the base of a rock cliff. (Photo Credit: Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District)

The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District said two surfers were caught in a rip current Saturday at Cape Kiwanda Beach, and one was able to return to shore with help from fellow surfers.

The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District said two surfers were caught in a rip current Saturday at Cape Kiwanda Beach, and one was able to return to shore with help from fellow surfers.

The second surfer was pushed to a rock cliff and was unable to climb to the top.

"Our rescue crew deployed our quick-rappel system -- equipment obtained through a grant from Oregon State Parks -- allowing firefighters to safely reach the surfer, assist him up the cliff, and escort him back down to the parking lot," the fire protection district said on social media.

Both surfers declined medical attention, officials said.

"We would also like to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue for responding with Water Rescue 16 and providing downstream safety, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard for providing a helicopter to assist," the post said.