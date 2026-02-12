Swimmer's lost prosthetic leg washes up 10 months later, 14 miles away

A prosthetic leg lost by a swimmer on a beach in England was found when it washed up 10 months later on a beach located about 14.5 miles away. (Photo Credit: Filip Singer/EP)

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A prosthetic leg lost by a swimmer in England was found when it washed up 10 months later on a beach about 14.5 miles away.

Brenda Ogden, 69, said her custom-made titanium leg, which cost her more than $2,700, was carried out to sea when she was knocked over by a wave on a Bridlington beach in April.

"I really couldn't believe I lost it. One minute we were standing up smiling, the next minute it was disappearing off," Ogden told the BBC.

Ogden's swimming group tried to find the limb, but it was swept away by the tide.

The leg's fate was unknown until Elizabeth Forbes spotted it among the rocks while hunting for fossils on the shore of Atwick, about 14.5 miles from where it was lost by Ogden.

She didn't take the limb, but posted photos to social media.

"I took a photo of it because it was the most bizarre thing I had ever found and shared it on social media," Forbes told The Independent. "A couple of people then got in touch saying they thought they knew whose leg it was."

The leg was retrieved from the spot where Forbes spotted it and it is now on its way back to Ogden.

"It's come a long way," Ogden said. "It still managed to have its sock on the foot which is quite funny."