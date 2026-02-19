Bald eagle rescued from floating ice on New York's Hudson River

The eagle was taken to an avian rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.

Police rescued an injured bald eagle from the icy Hudson River in New York, New York, on Feb. 17 after the bird was found drifting downstream on a piece of ice.

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department said it was "eagle-eyed cops to the rescue" when the Harbor Unit spotted a bald eagle stranded on a floating piece of ice.

The NYPD said on social media that Harbor Unit officers were patrolling the Hudson River Tuesday morning when they "spotted an injured bald eagle floating on the ice and calling out for help."

A video shared by the department shows the Harbor Unit boat get close enough to the eagle that an officer could reach it with a catch pole and lift it aboard the vessel.

The eagle was taken to an avian rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.