Stranded horse rescued from frozen pond in Kentucky

Firefighters responded to a pond in Kentucky where a horse wandered out onto the ice. (Photo Credit: Franklin County Fire Department | Facebook)

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a pond in Kentucky where a horse wandered out onto the ice and found itself unable to stand on the slippery surface.

The Franklin County Fire Department said on social media that crews responded to multiple calls Friday about a horse stuck on the ice of a frozen pond.

Firefighters were able to pull the equine, named Shooter, back to shore, where it was found to be free of serious injuries.

"We are happy to report that Shooter is recovering well," the post said.