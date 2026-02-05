Mules deliver help to remote West Virginia mountains during cold, snow

Mules are bringing emergency supplies and medical help to remote victims of winter weather in West Virginia.

Even in a modern world, there are hard-to-reach places during severe weather. Enter Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, relocated from the Sierra Nevada in California to the foothills of North Carolina.

From there, a larger organization called Mission Mules train and send crews with mules to assist families suffering during hurricanes, winter storms and floods.

This week, the mules and their teams wrapped up work in the mountains of West Virginia, where an unusually cold and snowy winter has been challenging to residents.

Mules help deliver supplies to winter weather victims in West Virginia. (Mountain Mule Packer Ranch)

"Snow and ice continue to make daily life harder in areas that already deal with limited access and steep terrain," the organization said on Facebook.

"A few inches can mean blocked paths, delayed supplies and added strain for families trying to get through the season. We have been able to reach families with food and essential items, and we have seen how quickly needs can change when conditions shift," the group said.

Mules help deliver supplies to winter weather victims in West Virginia. (Mountain Mule Packer Ranch)

The nonprofit helped in Texas after the Guadeloupe River flooding in the summer of 2025 and in North Carolina after flooding from Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Unlike traditional emergency vehicles, mules can reach residents in need with supplies and medical assistance — where other relief efforts cannot, ensuring that no people impacted by bad weather get left behind.