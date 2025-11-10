Homeland Security OKs additional $155M for Helene recovery in N.C.

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dispersed an additional $155 million for western North Carolina to fund 130 projects from Tropical Storm Helene.

The funding is the most allocated in the state for the storm, which struck the western Appalachian region Sept. 27, causing widespread river flooding and landslides with 30 inches of rain in some areas. There were 85 direct and indirect deaths in the state.

The 2024 storm was the costliest and deadliest in North Carolina's history at $60 billion. Helene had intensified into a Category 4 hurricane and made landfall in western Florida before hitting the Carolinas. The total impact was $79.8 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than $957 million has been provided for road repair, debris removal, infrastructure repair and emergency protective measures. Since Donald Trump became president Jan. 20, more than $632 million in public assistance reimbursements have been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina.â¯

A senior HHS spokesman said Trump and HHS Secretary Kristi Noem "are committed to streamlining aid and supporting North Carolina's recovery from Tropical Storm Helene and other disasters. These millions of dollars in federal assistance will help communities repair critical infrastructure, restore essential services and continue rebuilding stronger for the future."

New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team members conduct operations in Asheville and throughout Buncombe County in North Carolina on October 2, 2024. (Photo Credit: Madeleine Cook/FEMA | License Photo)

The grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency include $54 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to rebuild roads and bridges.

Also, $40 million was awarded for two utilities -- French Broad Electric Co. and Rutherford Electric Membership Corp. -- for repairs and emergency protective measures.

Other funding includes $14.8 million to Henderson County, $9.6 million to Buncombe County, $1.6 million for city of Boone, $1.4 million for Paddy's Creek Beach and Catawba Beach, $1.3 million to the Buncombe County School District.

State officials are awaiting on other funding, NC Newsline reported.

A $1.4 billion pool of grant money for a homebuilding program that now has more than 4,000 applicants. Also, another grant program allows FEMA to buy out private properties with applications pending for months.