5 injured, homes evacuated after wildfire erupts in Colorado

The Front Range continues to face dangerous fire weather amid dry and windy conditions this week.

A fast-moving wildfire ignited in a suburb of Denver, rapidly spreading east along a greenbelt before threatening a residential neighborhood to the north and businesses to the south.

Thornton, Colorado, Fire Chief Stephen Kelley said the fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“This was a significant fire which resulted in a very large regional response,” Kelley said.

A wildfire burns in Thornton, Colorado, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 during dangerous wildfire conditions. (Image credit: Thornton Police)

Law enforcement officers went door-to-door to evacuate residents as flames advanced under red flag conditions marked by strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded as shifting winds pushed flames through open space and toward developed areas. Pinnacle High School, located west of the fire, was evacuated as a precaution. Smoke from the blaze also prompted temporary closures along parts of Interstate 25.

“This was a dynamic, rapidly spreading event that challenges many of the departments in the north area,” Kelley said.

Fire is now contained, crews will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots. Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts of all fire departments, nearby homes were successfully protected. pic.twitter.com/mkJzgIKAPZ — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) February 25, 2026

The fire ultimately burned 10 acres before crews brought it under control around 2 p.m. Evacuations were lifted about an hour later, around 3 p.m.

Kelley said five people were injured during the fire, including four firefighters and one civilian. None of the injuries were considered critical.

Despite the intensity and rapid growth of the fire, no homes were destroyed. Kelley confirmed that no residential structures were lost, though some businesses sustained damage.

“As a reminder, these are conditions we continue to face on the Front Range that result in this kind of fire spread,” Kelley said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews stayed on scene overnight to monitor for hot spots, rekindles or new flare-ups, ensuring the fire remained fully contained amid the continued threat of dry and windy conditions across the region.