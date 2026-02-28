Severe storms, flooding risk to ramp up in the Plains, Ohio Valley

Multiple storms moving across the Plains and Ohio Valley next week will set the stage for a multi-day severe weather risk and flooding.

Copied

AccuWeather Long Range Expert Joe Lundberg looks ahead to next week, particularly from March 5-11. From Texas to the Ohio Valley, there is a rising concern for the risk of severe weather and flooding.

Clashing cold and warm air with plenty of moisture streaming in from the Gulf will set the stage for an active storm pattern from portions of the Plains to the Ohio Valley in early March, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Numerous storms will bring rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms next week. There can even be a multi-day risk of severe weather and flooding from Texas to Ohio.



A notable southward dip in the jet stream will set up over the western United States later next week, ushering cooler air into the area, while a northward bulge builds in the East allowing warmth to surge across the region.



“This setup will aid in drawing up an influx of moisture from the Gulf northward ahead of the approaching storms,” says AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. “The influx of moisture, combined with a northward bulge of the jet stream in the East, can result in multiple days of persistent rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the Plains as well as the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys.”

How widespread and exact severity of storms each day through this stretch will be dependent on the timing and strength of each storm. Regardless, individuals in this corridor should prepare and have many ways to receive flooding and severe thunderstorm related warnings.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The risk for severe weather will start on Wednesday where AccuWeather meteorologists have issued "some" risk from northeastern Texas to eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Cities including Dallas; Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri, will need to be on alert as any thunderstorm can be severe.

Hazards including large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and even isolated tornadoes will be possible in any thunderstorm that develops. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 80 mph.

Along with the risk of severe, there will be an increasing risk of flooding early to mid-March. While the first couple of rounds of rain will be largely beneficial due to the ongoing drought conditions across the region, due to the persist rounds of storms through much of next week, the risk for flooding will increase.

"Some significant rises on secondary rivers in the region may be possible," adds AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Farther upstream, this pattern will also bring some warmups to the Midwest and Northeast. That combined with any rounds of rain that are able to get farther north, the risk of ice jams and river flooding could also increase as well next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.